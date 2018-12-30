How to …

… choose a new light fixture

Kirsten Gaiennie, owner and designer at Sazerac Stitches, a local lighting and decor business, says there are three ideas to consider when choosing a new light fixture: height, scale and function.

Height: Fixtures hanging over tables, countertops or desks should be 30 to 36 inches above the table’s surface, although the smaller the table and the wider the fixture, the higher you may have to hang it. Pendants or wall sconces shouldn’t be in your eye line, Gaiennie says, because they’ll blind people, and “if you’re going to walk under (the fixture), you need at least a foot between your tallest friend’s head and your light fixture, but 18 inches is safer.”

Scale: Gaiennie doesn’t recommend ordering a light fixture without seeing it in-person first, in order to get a feel for how large it will appear in the space. She says most people err on the side of too small rather than risk crowding, but a modest light fixture becomes nearly invisible in a large room. In a small space, pendants or a petite chandelier work best.

“In the dining room, there’s an easy two-thirds rule,” she says. “If your dining room table is 48 inches (long), you want to get something that’s at max two-thirds the [length] if the dining room table — about 36 inches. You can go a little smaller, but you don’t want to dip under half. For large rooms, furniture placement is going to close up your room a little, so you don’t have to follow the two-thirds rule. … You can probably get away with the width of a (ceiling) fan max — 48 to 60 inches.”

Function: Gaiennie says there are three lighting functions: utility or task lighting (desk lamps, for example), general lighting (chandeliers) or ambient lighting (accent lights like those over artwork or bookshelves, or floor lamps). Think about your lifestyle before choosing a lighting style.

“People use a lot of their rooms for multiple tasks,” she says, “so you may want to get something you can eat under but also that you can do homework under. You have to look at brightness, too.” Gaiennie is a big fan of dimmer switches, especially in kitchens of people who entertain a lot.

When choosing the aesthetics of the fixture, Gaiennie advises considering the decor of the rest of the space. She says it’s OK to mix metals, as long as one metal is clearly dominant and the other is spread throughout the rest of the visible space as an accent (for example, a kitchen with brass handles, pulls and light fixtures adjoining a dining room decorated in chrome, but with brass accents such as candlesticks and small sculptural items).

As far as color schemes, she says neutrals often beget more neutrals, but a pop of color is great as a surprising accent in an all-white room, or in kids’ rooms or play spaces. She also loves a brightly hued light fixture in a mid-century home, which typically already incorporates a lot of color.

“Why not celebrate your house rather than back into it?” she says.

… to plant a terrarium

Laura Sterling Joffrion and Kathleen Robinson of FAIT say overwatering is the most common mistake people make with terrariums, whether they contain ferns, cacti, succulents or other pixie plants.

“They really can’t take too much water, especially with cacti,” Robinson says. “They only need water once per week, and only around the (plants’) root balls.”

Succulents follow the same watering schedule. Green plants such as ferns and ivy can be watered about twice a week, and all plants can go a day or two longer without water during the winter months when they’re getting less sunlight. Avoid watering a terrarium around the perimeter of the bowl if it contains both succulents and green plants, so you don’t drown the succulents. Robinson and Joffrion recommend using a squirt bottle to water a terrarium, so you can direct the stream of the water with precision.

In a closed terrarium, plants rarely need watering at all. You can buy terrariums with toppers or visit a craft shop to pick up a large cork. Robinson uses plastic wrap to seal up a terrarium in a pinch, say, if she’s preparing to travel for a few days. The condensation that forms on the inside of the bowl is enough to water most green plants, but Robinson cautions that the moisture produced by an enclosed terrarium is too much for succulents and cacti, which can go up to two weeks without water.

+2 Frost forcefield: How to protect gardens from winter’s harsh freezes AFTER THE GREAT GARDEN BROWN-OUT OF 2018 when consecutive hard freezes killed nearly every bit of greenery in lawns and gardens across the cit…

Select a glass bowl and place large river rocks in its bottom. Next, add a drainage layer over the river rocks to help the terrarium fight off bacteria and mold and to keep the plants’ roots above any standing water in the bowl. Joffrion and Robinson like this plant filter (the square black material in the image); some enthusiasts swear by a thin layer of activated charcoal dust.

Next, add the soil and the plants. Regular potting soil is great for green plants. If you’re planting succulents or cacti, use cactus soil, which contains sand to help aerate the plant’s roots. The amount of soil needed will vary based on the size of the plant, but use enough to cover its root system completely. When selecting plants for your terrarium, consider the height of the plants. It’s a nice design touch to use plants of different heights to give the bowl a terraced look — Joffrion likes a tall plant in the rear of the bowl with two smaller plants in front. Top off the soil with small pebbles and sand or moss to keep the layer of soil in place. Moss also helps retain moisture.

“You end up with a low-maintenance, beautiful little arrangement that actually has a lot of health benefits,” Joffrion says. “They’ve done studies [that show creating and] maintaining a terrarium … lowers your stress level, lowers your heart rate and it puts you into a little bit of a meditative state. And then you have something green that’s putting more oxygen into your environment.”

… create a weekly meal plan

Bonnie Gasquet, an internal medicine physician at Studio Health Medical Spa, says the first thing you must do before writing a meal plan is analyze your lifestyle.

“Am I an active person?” she says. “Am I a sedentary person, and am I already overweight? What is my goal? Am I trying to lose fat? Do I need to build muscle? Do I have problems with arthritis or high blood pressure?”

Gasquet’s practice has machinery that can calculate body mass index and the number of calories and proteins someone should eat based on their goals, but there are (albeit less accurate) tools available online to help you get going.

Creating a meal plan — and sticking to it — requires mindfulness.

“You have to make it intentional,” Gasquet says. “Know what’s in your pantry and fridge. Think about it — if you are going to go home and you want to cook a good meal, and then you don’t have the garlic or whatever that’s supposed to be in the recipe, chances are you might say, ‘Screw it, let’s order a pizza.’”

Phoebe Cook graduated with a degree in dietetics from Louisiana State University and is the general manager of dining services at Loyola University New Orleans. She advises shopping the perimeter of the grocery, where you’ll find fresh items such as produce, deli meats, seafood and dairy.

“Fresh also tends to be cheaper, because that’s where your (seasonal) specials are,” she says. “Wednesdays are when stores usually put out their ads, so you can do a lot of planning. … Create individual meals so when you get home at night, everything is ready to go.”

For breakfast, Gasquet likes oatmeal with blueberries and apple slices. Grains and other high-fiber foods (such as whole fruits) are processed slowly by the body, so you feel fuller longer.

For lunch, Gasquet suggests leafy green salads with tomato, cucumber and a homemade dressing that’s low in fat and sugar, with a side of brown rice. For additional protein, baked or roasted fish or chicken is optimal. She recommends buying the fish or chicken whole and having the grocery butcher cut it up into smaller portions.

Her favorite dinner is grilled or baked salmon with asparagus accompanied by fresh (not juiced) fruits and veggies.

“Fresh is best,” she says. “One-fourth of your plate should be fresh veggies and fruits, but the fruit can come from a can in a pinch — just rinse it off first.”

For those who struggle to find the time to do the prep necessary for a week of meals, Gasquet likes home-delivery services that measure and chop ingredients and even precook meals for you.

For singles, cooking several meals a week may not be cost-effective, or they may dislike the monotony of cooking one or two large meals and eating the same thing every day. Cook suggests sharing weekly meal prep with a group of friends.

“A great thing to do is get a group of people together and everybody create a meal for the day or for the week,” she says. “You could have Sunday cooking with your friends and … if you get five friends, everybody goes home with a meal for each weeknight.”

… build a budget

Kemberley Washington of Washington CPA Services says it’s important to first track your expenses for a month or two before you create and (try to) adhere to a budget.

“We might say, ‘Oh, I’m only going to spend $200 this month on eating out,’ but when we track the expenses, you might find you’ve been spending close to $1,000 on eating out,” she says. “Not taking the time to track your expenses can really hurt your budget.”

Accounting for monthly obligations like rent and debt payments is essential, but Washington says a good budget also will have a savings component.

“Every budget should have a small amount built in to save something for a goal, emergency fund, retirement — even if it’s a small amount, you have to save something,” she says. “I always say, nobody deserves your money better than you.”

Saving is crucial even if you’re in debt. Washington advises clients to create a debt reduction plan that allows them to chip away at debt while still putting money aside. In the case of an emergency, having that stash can minimize the need to use a credit card or personal loan to absorb an unexpected cost. It’s also important to budget for little splurges.

“If you take all the things you enjoy out of your budget, it’s going to be more of a task,” she says. For instance, if you really like getting your nails done, set aside $30 every two weeks to make that happen.

Here are Washington’s five steps to setting up a monthly budget.