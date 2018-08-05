IT'S HOT OUT. Heat indexes of 100-plus degrees make you break out in a sweat, and you haven’t gone outside yet.
Enter the T-shirt. Tracee Dundas, stylist and creator of New Orleans Fashion Week, offers tips on choosing the right bottoms and accessories to transform your T-shirt collection into a stylish summer wardrobe.
Get graphic: A T-shirt printed with a graphic or saying lets you show your personality. Make sure the scale of the print is proportionate to your body. “T-shirts with bling or sequins really take it to the next level,” Dundas says.
T-shirt trinity: “Make sure you’re creating layers, as opposed to just throwing on a T-shirt with a pair of shorts,” she says. “That third piece is what elevates your look. It can be a cardigan or an infinity scarf ... (or) a jacket or a cool necklace with a large pendant — nothing dainty or delicate.”
Show your NOLA: “What I love about our [city’s] brand is that when you’re traveling and you’re wearing a New Orleans T-shirt, people want to stop you and have a conversation with you (about the city),” she says. “That’s my favorite time to wear a New Orleans shirt.”
How to wear a T-shirt …
… on a dinner date
“My go-to for a plain T-shirt is white,” Dundas says. “I personally have about a dozen different white tees in different fabrics, weights and textiles.”
... to work
“A T-shirt with a smaller graphic print or message paired with a [high-waisted] A-line skirt is appropriate for work,” she says. “For that third piece, do stacks of bracelets.”
... for a night out on the town
“I remember seeing in Oprah Winfrey’s magazine where she wore a T-shirt with a sequin skirt, and I just fell in love with that look,” Dundas says.
T-shirt lagniappe