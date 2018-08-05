IT'S HOT OUT. Heat indexes of 100-plus degrees make you break out in a sweat, and you haven’t gone outside yet.

Enter the T-shirt. Tracee Dundas, stylist and creator of New Orleans Fashion Week, offers tips on choosing the right bottoms and accessories to transform your T-shirt collection into a stylish summer wardrobe.

Get graphic: A T-shirt printed with a graphic or saying lets you show your personality. Make sure the scale of the print is proportionate to your body. “T-shirts with bling or sequins really take it to the next level,” Dundas says.

T-shirt trinity: “Make sure you’re creating layers, as opposed to just throwing on a T-shirt with a pair of shorts,” she says. “That third piece is what elevates your look. It can be a cardigan or an infinity scarf ... (or) a jacket or a cool necklace with a large pendant — nothing dainty or delicate.”

Show your NOLA: “What I love about our [city’s] brand is that when you’re traveling and you’re wearing a New Orleans T-shirt, people want to stop you and have a conversation with you (about the city),” she says. “That’s my favorite time to wear a New Orleans shirt.”

How to wear a T-shirt …

… on a dinner date

Cutaway sleeve T-shirt, $50, linen blazer, $96, and ankle jeans by Liverpool in sizes 14 to 24, $85 at Jaci Blue; calf hair kitten heels by Proenza Schouler, $825 at Pilot/Powell.

“My go-to for a plain T-shirt is white,” Dundas says. “I personally have about a dozen different white tees in different fabrics, weights and textiles.”

Variscite necklace by Alison Ford in sterling silver, 14-karat and 24-karat gold, $550 at RHINO Contemporary Crafts Co.

... to work

“Side eye” T-shirt, $18 at NewOrleansFashionWeek.com; navy and white polka dot pleated skirt, sold as two-piece set with sleeveless shell, $26.50 at Funky Monkey; black suede flats by Tabitha Simmons, $695 at Pilot/Powell.

“A T-shirt with a smaller graphic print or message paired with a [high-waisted] A-line skirt is appropriate for work,” she says. “For that third piece, do stacks of bracelets.”

Bracelets by John Humphries, from $65 at Mignon Faget.
Cropped cardigan, $28 at Trashy Diva Clothing Boutique.

... for a night out on the town

“Rock’n Chairs” T-shirt by Unfortunate Portrait, $75, and sequin pencil skirt, $2,550 at Pilot/Powell; “Halo” heel in suede by Dolce Vita, $100 at Elle Boutique.

“I remember seeing in Oprah Winfrey’s magazine where she wore a T-shirt with a sequin skirt, and I just fell in love with that look,” Dundas says.

Pearl and brass earrings, $65 at VanessaWinchester.com.

T-shirt lagniappe

I Know What It Means T-shirt, $25 at Dirty Coast.
If You Can Read This T-shirt, $25 at Dirty Coast.
Ignatius J. Riley T-shirt, $25 at Miette.
Vegan Til Ya Die T-shirt, $25 at NOLA Til Ya Die.
Louisiana Til Ya Die T-shirt, $25 at NOLA Til Ya Die.
Louisiana Soul dolman T-shirt, $34 at NOLA Boo.
NOLA Strings dolman T-shirt, $34 at NOLA Boo.
Snowballs dolman T-shirt, $34 at NOLA Couture.
NOLA AF T-shirt, $23 at NOLA T-shirt of the Month Club.
Red Beans & Rice T-shirt, $23 at NOLA T-shirt of the Month Club.
Bubble Girl T-shirt, $25 at Pop City.
Queen of Soul T-shirt, $42 at Saint Claude Social Club.

