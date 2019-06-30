POETS-FOR-HIRE LECCO MORRIS AND DANIEL SHKOLNIK, decked out in vintage clothing and toting old-fashioned typewriters, are bringing Bohemian flair to parties, weddings and other social gatherings — one hand-typed poem at a time — with their collaborative venture, Ragtime Poetry Co.

The duo met in the Faubourg Marigny in December 2018, when Shkolnik invited Morris, who recently had relocated to New Orleans from upstate New York, to join him on a poetry busking gig on Frenchmen Street. They sat side-by-side, taking “orders” from nighttime revelers for customized keepsake poems. The two writers immediately formed a bond, and soon Morris joined Shkolnik’s fledgling literary enterprise as vice president.

For both Morris and Shkolnik, creativity runs in the family. Morris’ mother, Kathleen Morris, is a published poet. Morris studied poetry in college, and then helped form a literary magazine in Prague. Shkolnik, who grew up in Boston, was influenced by his late grandmother, who he describes as a Jewish-Ukranian matriarch who came to the U.S. at the end of the Cold War. She memorized Soviet poetry and performed it for the community well into her old age, while wearing huge hats and sparkling dresses.

Morris and Shkolnik also create using other media. Shkolnik has worked as a journalist and is writing his second novel, and Morris is a professional pianist.

With Ragtime Poetry, they bring individualized poems to the masses in hopes of fostering connections with people and understanding them.

“[The poems] are entirely for the sake of others,” Shkolnik says. “My poems are not my own. … I try to write the poem that the person in front of me most needs. Sometimes they need a poem to help reckon with cancer, a poem to hold onto slipping hope, a poem to save a marriage or inaugurate one.”

“Poetry is the fastest, most effective way to communicate with words,” Morris says. “I've always been drawn to it. It's prose with everything unnecessary boiled out.”

Morris and Shkolnik are able to generate these works — usually about 20 lines or so — in just a few minutes. When working large events, they bring in extra writing talent from a network of fellow wordsmiths they’ve cultivated in the city.

Sometimes their writing is guided by a specific word, phrase or emotion from a patron. Morris says the topics can be lighthearted or dark, capturing the range of the human condition.

“It can be hyper-specific or general,” he says. He’s typed poems “for [the birthday of] an aborted fetus, a 75th wedding anniversary, dogs, the repair of a relationship and the potential presence of extraterrestrial life in the universe.”

The poems often elicit an emotional response from clients and guests. Morris says it’s not uncommon for their customers to tear up or ask for a hug.

“What people crave is being seen, heard and felt, and that's what we offer,” he says.

While the poets use the writing tools of an analog era, they also busk digitally. Customers can commission a poem online (www.ragtimepoetry.com) and receive a physical copy in the mail. Fees are donation-based.

But at the end of the day (or night), no matter the occasion — harboring a secret crush, attending a convention, undergoing an existential crisis or maybe a combination of these common, human scenarios — "We are going to surprise you," Morris says.