HAPPY NEW YEAR!
I plan to welcome 2019 with gusto. Out with the old and in with the … well, the slightly less old, but new-to-me, as in the case of my purchase of a refurbished cellphone that’s several models newer than my previous phone and a used SUV that’s 10 years younger than my 18-year-old car. These things are huge for me and my lifestyle, but maybe you’d like to start smaller.
Our feature story this month offers a few lessons on adulting in 2019 — a step-by-step explanation of how to achieve small #lifegoals such as establishing (and sticking to!) a household budget, crafting a weekly meal plan that doesn’t involve running to Subway for lunch six days a week, building a terrarium so you’re not the only living thing in your apartment, and — perhaps the most adult task of all — choosing a new light fixture to refresh your home decor. An expert from each field (two, in the case of the meal plan tutorial) breaks down each task into very do-able to-dos. I’m feeling more accomplished already.
Speaking of refreshers, the shopping column is full of home and fashion items in Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year, an invigorating shade of orangey pink called Living Coral. Banish the winter blahs with a set of Baroque-inspired lamps or retro earrings in the year’s “it” hue. Refresh your skin with dermatologist-approved tips for rehydrating your body’s largest organ despite the constant holiday revelry (next up, Carnival!), and refresh your closet using the tenets of the slow fashion movement and the advice of a personal stylist.
Yours in peace, love and a fresh year of re-dos,
Katherine M. Johnson
Contributing writers
Sarah Ravits, Suzanne Pfefferle Tafur