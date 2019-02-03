O. M. G.

Is there a more expressive sequence of letters in the English language (that we can print in CUE)? The acronym is so all-purpose and ubiquitous, it’s practically a word in and of itself. Who even uses periods to separate each dramatic syllable anymore?

OMG is the workhorse of contemporary slang. It denotes surprise, shock, dismay, horror, joy and, on occasion, all of the above, in a succinct little capsule. It rolls off the tongue quite nicely, whether the occasion calls for a quick, efficient reaction (“OMG!”) or a slow, measured pause before elaborating (“Oh … Em … Gee …”).

Everybody’s favorite interjection isn’t as contemporary as we think. Its first documented use appears in a letter from English Royal Navy Admiral John Arbuthnot Fisher to then-Minister of Munitions (and later Prime Minister) Winston Churchill in (OMG!) 1917. I’ll bet Admiral Fisher had no idea he was on to something big.

The stories in this issue are more self-aware than Fisher’s letter, but prescient nonetheless. The gift ideas in our Valentine’s Day gift guide are sure to become best-sellers during this season of love. Our feature story tackles the tough side of relationships through which — despite the impending holiday — I’m willing to wager many of us currently are wading. The beauty column presents the lowdown on several trendy beauty treatments, as well as expert opinions about their risks and rewards (dermaplaning — OMG!).

But my favorite OMG moment in creating this issue was seeing the handsewn, incredibly intricate and stunningly beautiful beadwork by the Grand Dames of the Dames de Perlage marching krewe, Julie Lodato and Christine Clouatre (Oh!Em!Gee!). Admiral Fisher would agree that their wearable works of art deserve his words.

Yours in peace, love and a month’s worth of OMG moments,

Katherine M. Johnson