Fannie Mae and other real estate economists issue forecasts for the real estate market based on supply-and-demand metrics as well as trends like interest rates and other geopolitical factors, says Barbara Bedestani, a Realtor at McEnery Residential.
“It’s typically a ‘view from 10,000 feet’-type macro analysis, rather than a micro view focused on a specific market such as New Orleans,” she says.
Right now, Fannie Mae is predicting lower sales for existing homes in 2020, despite strong demand and low interest rates, due to what the financing source for mortgage lenders identifies as low supply.
“To an extent, I agree with Fannie Mae,” Bedestani says, “but on another hand, I feel that I am seeing a tale of two real estate markets. It’s a very balanced market, which is challenging in that it’s often hard to predict how the tug of war between buyers and sellers is going to go in any given scenario.”
This balanced market has been in place since 2016, so there has been an increase in inventory, but no “fire sale” (a sale of goods at a low price). Some sellers are motivated and price competitively, she says, but others do not.
Sellers may experience extended days on the market, often with multiple listing agents, before they eventually conduct a transaction for well below the original asking price. Others with well-priced properties that are prepared properly for market sell much quicker and — in some instances — experience multiple offers.
“The deals are still out there, but successful market participants are employing more sophisticated strategies than we have seen in the past,” Bedestani says.
Interest rates began rising in 2016, peaked in the fall of 2018 and now are back to 2016 levels. Those rates seem to have a major affect on the home sales forecast, she says.
“Low interest rates generally make the cost to borrow money more affordable,” Bedestani says. “From 2016 to the fourth quarter of 2018, interest rates went up roughly 1.5%, which doesn't necessarily sound like much, but when they go up 3.5 to 5%, there’s a 40% increase in the cost of borrowing money.”
It follows, she says, that buyers can’t afford as high a price for the house. Those rates declined to the 2016 range this spring, she says.