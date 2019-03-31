THE FIRST THING TO CATCH MY EYE when I enter The Bank Architectural Antiques (1824 Felicity St., 504-523-2702; www.thebankantiques.com) is not an ornate, hand-crafted architectural detail. It’s a 2-foot by 1-foot sign, printed in black and white on matte vinyl, that reads, “Gold Teeth: 2 for $150.00.” I think to myself, this place is going to be good.

+3 Market-style shops with rental space benefit retailers, clients and the local economy FOUR YEARS AGO, WHEN STACY TUCKER MARTINEZ OPENED ZELE NOLA — short for New Orleans Local Artisans — (2841 Magazine St., 504-450-0789; www.zel…

The Bank has been operating since 1972 and got its name from the building at the corner of Magazine and Octavia Streets that originally housed the store’s merchandise, which was a bank in its former life. (Ironically, it’s a bank now, too.) The shop moved to Tchoupitoulas Street for a while, but it found its permanent home in Central City, in a building that housed Dixie Casket Company, a manufacturer of funeral caskets for St. Louis Cemeteries Nos. 1 and 2, and Lafayette Cemetery No. 1.

“It didn’t sound as cool as ‘The Bank,’ so we didn’t change the name when we moved,” says owner Sean Wilkerson.

“We’ve just been filling this place up with old doors and things for almost 50 years,” he says. “Some of the doors have been here for the duration. This is the largest collection of salvaged doors under one roof in the world.” He pauses for a second. “Actually, I’m not sure about that. I put the claim out there on the internet and no one’s challenged it, so I’m going to keep saying it,” he jokes. I think I know who put up the sign about the gold teeth.

The Bank is a treasure trove of New Orleans’ architectural history. While vintage and antique doors are the “bread and butter” of the business, the store is bursting at the seams with corbels, mantles, shutters, windows, molding and hardware for hanging each type of accent. Most of the shop’s inventory comes from demolition jobs.

“We’ve torn down about 550 shotgun doubles,” Wilkerson says. “They’re blighted, usually. … There are only 10 or so homes on the demo list now, but there used to be hundreds.”

The Bank is able to acquire matching sets of architectural accents — from doorknobs, strike plates and light switch covers to interior doors and wainscoting — through these demolitions. Sometimes the shop gets towering door frames (complete with transoms) that are more than 10 feet tall. Wilkerson calls these “giraffe doors,” but says the shop usually disassembles the frame and transom, leaving an 8-foot-tall door, which is much more common in contemporary homes. These doors are stripped (many arrive at the workshop patinaed in several layers of paint), squared, sanded and plugged where necessary, usually with reclaimed cypress. Wilkerson says it often costs the shop upward of $150 to get these doors ready to be rehung, but it’s worth it to own a piece of New Orleans’ history.

“(Woodworkers) were just showing off back in the day,” he says. “A lot of the details on these (doors) are overlooked until you take the paint off of it. The dental molding in the diamond panel on the front door — that is a real Irish Channel special. They’re hand-carved, with lathe work, shaping table work. We’ve started reproducing some of these doors, but we can’t reproduce this kind of scrollwork.”

The woodworkers at the shop also build tables and countertop islands from reclaimed wood and are happy to fill custom orders, either from materials already in the store or things a customer brings in from home.

The woodworkers can’t reproduce the construction methods used on turn-of-the-century wood projects that allowed them to survive more than 100 years of near-continuous use. Wilkerson points to a set of doors in the workshop.

“These are from 1910 or 1920,” he says. “Their construction technique is unlike anything you see today. There’s double mortise and tenon (joints) in there — it’s all slotted. There’s no glue, there’s no nylon, there isn’t anything to fail in there.”

The Bank also contains pieces that belong to the city’s cultural as well as its architectural history. High above the shopping floor rests a gable from the old Mercy Hospital on Annunciation Street, which was founded in 1924; the building, left over from the old Saulet Plantation, dated to 1832. It was damaged by fire and demolished in 1957, but Wilkerson and his predecessors were able to acquire and hold on to this piece. There’s also a corbel from St. Aloysius College, founded at the corner of Chartres and Barracks Streets in 1869, and several doors and other fixtures from St. Martin’s Manor on N. Johnson Street, which originally was built in 1872 as a convent, but was renovated in 2015. Wilkerson and his crew found accents dating back to 1792 while working on the renovation.

“We’ve got 300 years of history in this city, and 80 percent of our housing stock is shotgun doubles from around the 1870s,” Wilkerson says. “People come in here and they want stuff that’s genuine, that’s got some character, some soul and some history behind it.”