BIKRAM YOGA

Domineaux Yoga (www.facebook.com/domineauxyoga) presents free hourlong community Bikram yoga classes at 5:30 p.m. Mondays at the Historic Carver Theater (2101 Orleans Ave.).

FLASHMOB DANCE WORKSHOPS

Flashmob New Orleans (www.flashmobneworleans.com) sponsors a “Dazzle, Sparkle, Sashay and Prance!” workshop led by actor/dancer/choreographer Kenneth “Kynt” Bryan, with a flashmob performance to be held this summer. The workshops teach choreography based on traditional New Orleans dances and popular music. Workshops are held 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. every Saturday through July 20 at 717 Adams St. Admission is $10 per class. Register by emailing kyntbryan@hotmail.com or call (504) 453-6991.

HIP HOP YA BRASS

The fitness and lifestyle group Move Ya Brass (www.moveyabrass.com) hosts the dance fitness class from 5:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays under the Mandeville wharf at Crescent Park (2300 N. Peters St.). Admission is free.

JAZZ YOGA

The free yoga class is held at 4 p.m. every other Wednesday at the New Orleans Jazz Museum (400 Esplanade Ave.). The hourlong class is led by Adrienne Byrd, and a national park ranger will provide jazz piano accompaniment.

LAKEFRONT WORKOUT

November Project New Orleans (www.november-project.com/new-orleans-la) offers a fitness class that mixes HIIT with circuit training at 6 a.m. on Fridays at Shelter 1 on Lakeshore Drive. Admission is free.

MORNING FITNESS CLASS

November Project New Orleans (www.november-project.com/new-orleans-la) holds a class of mixed fitness techniques at 5:15 a.m. and 6 a.m. every Wednesday at Champions Square. Admission is free.

POOLSIDE SWEAT SESSIONS

Isabel Juliet leads the flow and restore class from 11 a.m.-noon Sundays at the pool at The Drifter Hotel (3522 Tulane Ave.). Admission is $10 and includes access to the hotel pool for the day.

POWER YOGA POOL PARTY

NOLA Tribe Yoga (www.nolatribeyoga.com) presents a power yoga class for students 21 and older from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturdays at the pool at The Drifter Hotel (3522 Tulane Ave.). Admission is $15 and includes a complimentary alcoholic beverage and access to the hotel pool for the day.

SISTAHS MAKING A CHANGE

Professional dancer and registered nurse Jamilah Peters-Muhammad leads this dance-based workout from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at the Ashe Cultural Arts Center (1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.; www.ashecac.org). Offerings change every few months and include African, salsa, Haitian, tap and contemporary dance, Zumba, Cuban music and more. There are educational films and presentations about health and wellness on Mondays, and a meal is served after each class. Admission is free. Donations are welcome.

SUMMER SWEAT

Pure Barre (www.facebook.com/pbnola) hosts free community workouts at 6 p.m. Tuesdays in July (beginning July 9) at Canal Place (333 Canal Place, level 3). The workouts are low-impact and strengthen the whole body. Bring your own mat and water bottle and arrive 15 minutes early.

SUNRISE YOGA

Jai Bhakti Yoga Foundation (www.jaibhaktiyoga.com) holds free weekly yoga sessions year-round on Wednesdays from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m. at The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk (500 Port of New Orleans Place, Julia Street entrance). Weather permitting, the sessions are held on the balcony overlooking the Mississippi River. Donations are welcome, and parking will be validated.

SUNSET SOIREE

Footprints to Fitness (www.footprintstofitness.com) founder April Dupre leads workouts incorporating yoga, Pilates, barre, HIIT and cardio exercises at the pool at the Roosevelt Hotel New Orleans (130 Roosevelt Way) July 8, 15, 22 and 29. Admission $22. (Footprints to Fitness also hosts a series of free Cardio Blast, Fitness Fusion, Zumba and chair yoga classes at recreation centers around town. See website for schedules.)

TAI CHI/CHI KUNG AT NOMA

The Wellness Center at East Jefferson General Hospital’s (www.ejgh.org) Terry Rappold leads tai chi classes in the galleries at the New Orleans Museum of Art (1 Collins C. Diboll Circle) or in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden (if weather permits) from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. every Monday. Admission $5. Register at (504) 456-5000.

TAP ROOM YOGA

Bring your own mat and take a yoga class in the barrel room or the brewery warehouse at NOLA Brewing Co. (3001 Tchoupitoulas St.) from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. every Monday through Sept. 2. Beginners welcome. A $5 donation is recommended, and attendees get $1 off beer.

TRIBE YARD YOGA

NOLA Tribe Yoga (www.nolatribeyoga.com) holds a flow yoga social from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through July at The Tchoup Yard (405 Third St.). Admission is $5, and food and drinks are available.

TWERK YA BRASS

Open to all fitness levels, the class teaches participants to work out using music. It’s 5:45 p.m. every Thursday at the Mandeville wharf at Crescent Park (2300 N. Peters St.). Admission is free.

YOGA AND A BEER

Start the week with a free outdoor yoga class (it moves inside when it rains) at 11 a.m. Sundays at Parleaux Beer Lab (634 Lesseps St.). Admission is free but tips are appreciated, and participants get $1 off pints of beer after class.

YOGA IN THE SCULPTURE GARDEN

The Wellness Center at East Jefferson General Hospital (www.ejgh.org) leads yoga classes from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. every Saturday in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden (City Park, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle; www.noma.org) or New Orleans Museum of Art galleries (when weather is inclement).

ZUMBA AT THE PARK

Ochsner Health System runs Zumba classes at the Peristyle in City Park (Dreyfous Street and Anseman Avenue; www.neworleanscitypark.com) from 8 a.m.-8:45 a.m. every Saturday (rain or shine) through 2019. Bring gym shoes and water. Admission is free; to register or for more information, call (504) 733-1600.