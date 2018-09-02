LAURA HELEN MARKS IS ABOUT TO PUBLISH A BOOK. Before I get to the details of it, there’s a necessary … and (pardon the pun) touchy backstory.
Marks, a native of Bristol, England, spent a year studying in the U.S. as a part of her undergraduate career, and took up residence at Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge.
“I felt like I had something to learn from the South,” Marks says. “The South has an interesting history, which remains very present.”
After completing her time in the States (and meeting the man who would become her husband), she went back to England with the intention of returning to the U.S. to pursue her doctorate. Marks dabbled in subjects she enjoyed — subjects the rest of us would find … ahem, intense, such as trauma studies, horror films and other body genres. While taking a literature class on race, gender and terror in the South, she watched Mandingo, a 1975 Blaxploitation film about racially charged, brutal sexual encounters on a Louisiana plantation. While researching the film, she came across an African American adult film star who called himself Mandingo. She wondered why he would associate himself with such a reviled term pulled from slavery rhetoric. Mandingo wasn’t the only actor doing this — she soon found plenty of eyebrow-raising names and tropes in contemporary adult films.
“I realized that there was a lot behind this that wasn’t being acknowledged,” she says. “I found that modern pornography is based heavily on 19th century pornographic literature [and] photography. … A lot of the edgier ideas of modern porn are entrenched in this historical era.”
Her dissertation grew out of these findings, and during the next 12 years, her book, Alice in Pornoland, blossomed from that work. In it, she connects popular novels of the era such as Alice in Wonderland, Dracula, Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and The Picture of Dorian Gray with Victorian pornographic literature.
“When I really started to look at (pornography), I realized that it overlaps with contemporary action movies, horror movies — all the stuff I was already working on — but had all these areas that were unexplored,” Marks says. “It comes up a lot, as soon as people find out what I research. I’ve always been ‘the porn girl,’ so people want to talk about it.”
And she’s not ashamed to oblige. Her side project, Stone Cold Stones, is a colorful, sparkling collection of handmade mosaic stepping stones — many of which proudly feature heavyweights of the vintage and contemporary adult film industry. Marks got the idea to make these stepping stones when she moved into her Uptown home a year ago and found the side yard caked in multiple layers of hardened earth, under which was some very unattractive concrete. She decided to pave over it herself.
After her initial creation (the Wu-Tang Clan emblem) and a few fails (there’s a stone featuring star drag performer RuPaul hiding under the house), Marks has developed her own system for creating her mosaics and even the molds for the stones. She works with images of everything from pets to pop culture icons, using photographs and hand-drawn designs. Her favorite works were commissioned by a customer who requested four small stones featuring actresses Lily Tomlin, Bea Arthur, Lauren Graham (of Gilmore Girls fame) and Angela Lansbury in the motif of Christian saints.
“I had to create the designs myself and make it recognizable as that person,” she says. “Lorelai from Gilmore Girls might just look like a chick with brown hair. I worked in all the various gestures of the saints. Angela Lansbury is holding her glasses. Lily Tomlin is so cheeky — she’s got her hands in (the collar of) her shirt. It was so elaborate, and I was so nervous when I was ‘hatching’ out the stones.”
Likes
Favorite thing about living in New Orleans? “After coming from Baton Rouge? Sidewalks.”
Favorite place to get a po-boy? “Parkway (Bakery & Tavern).”
What TV show are you currently binge watching? “GLOW, The Challenge and Project Runway.”
What’s something you really want to make into a mosaic? “I want to make all the Sylvester Stallone movie posters into stepping stones.”
Wha do you do when you need to feel like a kid again? “Play with [my tortoise] Doodlez. I also have an inflatable pool.”
Must-haves
Bomber jacket from the set of the 1986 Sylvester Stallone film Cobra
Stepping stone featuring mosaic of adult film star Vanessa Del Rio — “She is a porn and hip-hop icon! At 50 years old, she was in the music video for Junior Mafia’s ‘Get Money.’”
Ivory Snow box featuring adult film star Marilyn Chambers — “Right before she filmed Behind the Green Door, she did a modeling gig for Ivory Snow. When the people at Ivory Snow found out, they recalled all the boxes. My porn studies students got their money together and found one and gave it to me.”
Stepping stone featuring Madonna cradling adult film star Jeff Stryker — “It’s from a larger work with Judy Garland, Joan Crawford and some other queer icons.”
Jeff Stryker action figure — “He sent me two packs of his playing cards when I ordered it — I guess it was really him.”
Doodlez — “He’s a bad-ass, tropical, meat-eating South American red-footed tortoise.”