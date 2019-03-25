WHEN YOU HOST DINNER FOR FRIENDS AND FAMILY, the kitchen is where you prepare the feast you sit down to enjoy. But it also tends to be the place where people gather to sip wine, snack and chat with one another beforehand.
That’s especially true today, since many homes feature an open kitchen layout, where hosts can chop a salad and check the pork tenderloin while mingling with guests.
To create a welcoming vibe, homeowners may consider renovating the kitchen by replacing countertops and cabinets, adding modern appliances and ultimately designing a room that’s spacious, bright and practical.
“There are several reasons why people decide to renovate their kitchens,” says Nancy Norton, vice president of Singer Kitchens (231 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-486-0067; www.singerkitchens.com). “One of the reasons is lifestyle improvement. You might want to knock out a wall to make it more open for your family and create an open bar where your kids can do homework.”
When Singer Kitchens begins a kitchen renovation, consultants generally start with the cabinets and move on to the countertops. The cabinets usually are the first thing people notice, Norton says.
Usually, clients prefer simple, wooden Shaker-style cabinets, a five-piece door with a recessed center panel. Most clients opt for white cabinets, but shades of white with blue or gray undertones have become popular.
“The look now is more streamlined,” Norton says. “A lot of people want open shelving and open cabinets, so there are more compact storage options that can give your kitchen an open look.”
New cabinet styles are equipped with greater storage possibilities, including ample space to stash pots and pans, pullout trays and mixer lifts — an inner cabinet shelf that can hold a large electric mixer or other kitchen appliance. It can be extended and raised to countertop level when in use.
As for countertops, the most popular surface options include marble, granite, quartz and wood. Granite, a natural stone, is available in shades of blue, brown, red and shimmery black. It’s resistant to bacteria and the effects of heat.
Engineered quartz (also called silestone) is a less expensive alternative to both marble and granite. According to Singer Kitchens, although some quartz countertops are made of quarried slabs of the natural stone, engineered material is actually created through a manufacturing process that mixes approximately 95 percent ground natural quartz with 5 percent polymer resin. The result is a hard, low-maintenance, natural stone-looking countertop available in a variety of styles and colors. Silestone quartz resists staining and corrosion from cooking oils, liquids and most household cleaning products, so there’s no need for periodic resealing.
Norton says clients have been leaning toward silvery white Carrara marble, but since marble crushes and stains easily, homeowners should consider engineered stone that gives the appearance of marble.
“It goes really well with painted cabinets, but you also have the lower maintenance because they're able to make (the countertop) noncoarse and stronger,” Norton says.
Bin Hang, owner of BC Kitchen & Bath (3939 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-338-6227; www.bckitchenbath.com), says quartzite — a durable, natural stone — is another popular-but-pricey option for countertops, so many people stick with quartz or silestone.
“A lot of contractors or homeowners, even if they [are renovating with the intent] to sell the house, are leaning to purchase the quartz, because it’s less expensive,” Hang says.
To keep renovation costs down, she suggests replacing countertops, but repainting (rather than replacing) the cabinets.
Hang says clients with high ceilings may decide to remove the furr down, the enclosed area between the top of a kitchen cabinet and the ceiling. Removing the furr down creates a more open feel in the room. Crown molding can be added to the wall above the cabinets, and home decor items such as woven baskets can be displayed in the now-open area.
On the other hand, some people choose to extend the top cabinets, so they reach the ceiling.
“Generally, people's tastes are changing,” Hang says. “New Orleans people are very traditional, but now, especially for kitchen cabinets and countertop styles, they are leaning towards more contemporary styles.”
After choosing a basic style and theme for the renovated kitchen, add the bells and whistles. There are built-in wine coolers and cutting-edge counter appliances, such as an incubator that can grow an indoor herb garden.
Randall Shaw, owner of Nordic Kitchens & Baths (1818 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-888-2300; www.nordickitchens.com), says combi-steam ovens are “the rage right now.”
Miele’s MultiSteam oven, for example, is a built-in oven that cooks with an even distribution of steam to prepare several small dishes or entire meals in a single cooking process. Combi-steam ovens have the baking and roasting capabilities of a standard oven, as well. The oven’s built-in warming drawers can keep meals warm before serving, but they can also be used for slow, low-temperature cooking.
U-Line creates sleek, undercounter refrigeration systems, ice machines and wine preservation and storage products that blend seamlessly into the kitchen.
Shaw’s favorite appliance is the Urban Cultivator, which allows users to grow gardens complete with vegetables, herbs and microgreens, right in the kitchen.
“You can go from planting seeds in this machine to having 3- to 6-inch sprouts in a week or two,” says Shaw, noting that he uses one in his home. “It's really amazing.”
As for countertop appliances, Shaw recommends the Wolf Gourmet series, which includes a slow cooker with a sous vide function, in which food is placed in a plastic pouch and cooked in water for an extended period of time at a regulated temperature. The series also includes state-of-the-art countertop griddles, blenders, toasters and coffee makers.
Miele offers a countertop coffee maker that grinds whole beans and packs the beans into an espresso pod before adding the water. It also allows you to steam milk for frothy lattes and cappuccinos.
These appliances come with a hefty price tag, but “they've got some great warranties,” Shaw says. So, before you splurge, do your research.
“Do it through a brick-and-mortar store, where you can talk to salespeople who truly have the experience,” he says. “We find that when one customer has a bad experience, they have a tendency to write negative reviews. The people who are happy with their products are busy with their day-to-day lives, so it's very rare that they write these great reviews.”
Don’t go overboard, however. Norton believes you should choose appliances that complement the style and theme of your kitchen.
“Don't go with appliances that don’t fit the space,” she says. “We find some people will go with overpowering appliances, and then it takes away from their overall layout, and the layout very much affects their lifestyle.”