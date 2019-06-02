SUMMER FUN IS SYNONYMOUS WITH BACKYARD BARBECUES AND POOL PARTIES, where guests recline on patio chairs while sipping sangria, or huddle around picnic tables topped with blazing citronella candles and juicy watermelon. Outdoor furniture plays a starring role in those seasonal festivities.

It not only can complement the design elements of your home, but also gives you and your guests a place to relax.

Guest gaffes: How to be a good host when the party goes bad IT’S CELEBRATION SEASON IN NEW ORLEANS. We no longer need to look for an excuse to party — from football games to galas to holidays to “it’s f…

If you are in the market for outdoor furniture, opt for durable pieces that can withstand direct sunlight and those afternoon thunderstorms that seem to peak in July. And make sure the seat cushions and pillows are meant for outdoor use.

Need more guidance? No problem. These local furniture and textile experts will steer you in the right direction.

NOLA Woodworks (504-782-8977; nolawoodworks.com) builds customized outdoor furniture pieces by using pressure-treated southern yellow pine from local lumberyards that is coated with long-lasting stains and protective finishes. The company’s offerings include picnic tables, porch swings and slant-back chairs paired with ottomans.

A standard NOLA Woodworks picnic table ranges from $250 to $325, which may seem pricey compared to cheaper models sold at box stores.

“If you buy a $150 picnic table, you shouldn't expect it to last more than a few years,” says Jon Dijkhuizen, owner of NOLA Woodworks. He explains that less expensive tables often lack the the appropriate finish and the stainless-steel hardware that renders a sturdy frame.

“If you buy a picnic table from us, we'll warranty it for 10 years,” he says. “It's like everything else in life — you get what you pay for.”

Dijkhuizen emphasizes the importance of keeping wooden patio furniture clean.

“Wood is a natural product,” he says. “It always needs a little love and care. If you keep it clean, you'll have it forever, but if you let it go, it's not going to last.”

Dijkhuizen suggests wiping down wooden outdoor furniture with warm, soapy water or wood cleaning products, such as Pine-Sol. Products containing bleach or abrasive chemicals will cause the wood to deteriorate.

When not using patio furniture, bring the pieces inside or cover them, he says.

NOLA Woodworks plans to add cedar and cypress as material options for its furniture, but doesn’t plan to use wicker, because moisture can get trapped between the strings of wood, causing the furniture to mold and eventually rot.

Shaun Wilkerson, owner of Wilkerson Row (3023 Chartres St., 504-899-3311; www.shaunwilkerson.com), says wicker furniture also takes a beating from direct sunlight — but so do most types of wooden furniture.

“The sun is just highly damaging to any organic substance that's outside,” he says.

Wilkerson, a carpenter and craftsman, prefers outdoor furniture made of teak, mahogany, cedar or cypress, topped with a waterproofing product or a stain.

“If you poured water all over oak and left it in the sun, as it dried, it would split over time,” he says. “The four woods I mentioned have the ability to spit out the water and maintain their integrity.”

Seat cushions and pillows add a splash of color to your patio furniture and make it more comfortable. But the fabrics and stuffing must be intended for the outdoors.

Mark Benson, owner of Benson’s Upholstery (3044B Galleria Drive, Metairie, 504-831-5244; www.bensons-upholstery.com), opts for outdoor textiles made by the company Sunbrella, which produces fabrics that are fade- and water-resistant and easy to clean.

“They are the premier supplier in the industry," Benson says. “[The fabrics] are made to be outside in the sun. Initially, you may be motivated to move them inside anytime a thunderstorm comes. But this being New Orleans, that's a lot of activity. So, if they're secured to the base of the furniture, there's no reason to bring them inside on any occasion.”

+3 From the runway to the hallway: How fashion influences home decor THE SPRING FASHION RUNWAYS were full of bright colors and bold patterns. If your goal is to be as “extra” as possible, this is the season to do so.

What’s inside the cushion cover counts, too. Even though Sunbrella’s and similar fabrics on the market are water-resistant, moisture tends to seep through the seams during heavy rains. Benson says it’s important to use an outdoor foam cushion that dries out quickly, rather than one that soaks up water like a sponge.

“You will be faced with mildew or a cushion that squashes when you sit on it, because it has retained water,” he says.

Cleaning outdoor cushions is a cinch, he says. Simply remove the stuffing and soak the fabric in soapy water or have the cushions refurbished by a professional cleaner. He also recommends coating outdoor textiles with a stain-resistant water repellent.

What to know about ‘eco-friendly’ sunscreen before you apply YES, WE WANT TO PROTECT OUR SKIN FROM THE SUN. Yes, we want to protect marine life. But dermatologist Kate Zibilich Holcomb says we should be …

Benson’s Upholstery custom-makes cushions for outdoor furniture pieces and repairs them. The company can manufacture new covers using fabrics, thread and even zippers that are made for the outdoors.

Benson also likes Sunbrella fabrics for upholstering indoor furniture, especially in rooms that are heavily exposed to sunlight.

“It’s a such a durable product,” Benson says. “It won’t fade or deteriorate over time, and it survives rambunctious children as well.”