New Orleans' 300-year history has given the city a rich culture and mystique that serves as a perfect palette for weddings. Its historic buildings stand as testaments to its past and present and provide bridal couples with a background for beginning their own histories, adding layers of texture and glamour to the present. Using historic venues doesn't obligate a couple to styles of the past. They meld seamlessly with modern trends and add visual interest that more modern buildings don't afford. Here are a few historic venues that can add flavor to a wedding or reception.
The Blue Room/The Roosevelt New Orleans
The Blue Room opened in 1935 as a luxurious supper club offering upscale dining, entertainment and dancing. The room is lavishly decorated in gold and blue with gold brocade walls, graceful columns, a performance stage, cobalt carpeting and century-old crystal chandeliers. The room is nestled in the opulent Roosevelt New Orleans hotel, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year after going through periods as the Grunewald Hotel and the Fairmont. The Blue Room has attracted the famous, both as guests and performers, including Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, Marlene Dietrich, Jimmy Durante, Lou Rawls and bands from the jazz and swing eras. The elegant room works well for weddings with modern bents or those themed on past ages. The Roosevelt offers full catering, wedding cakes and its own signature cocktail, the Sazerac. Its history includes visitors from around the world, including presidents, royalty and celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe and Sonny and Cher. (It also was a favorite hangout of former Louisiana Gov. Huey Long.) For Catholics, it's conveniently located across the street from Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church.
The Civic Theatre
Built in 1906 as a performance theater by brothers Sam, Lee and J.J. Shubert, credited with developing the Broadway theater district in New York City, The Civic Theatre offers a backdrop of restored Beaux Arts plasterwork, an art deco light fixture, a lavish performance stage (with a curtain, perfect for a bold entrance) and elegant architectural details. During a $10 million renovation in 2011, modern touches were added including sleek designs for beverage bars and restrooms, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems and modular flooring that can be raised or lowered to meet space and design needs. There's a catwalk, picturesque balconies and an opera box for cutting the cake, exchanging vows or other dramatic moments, evoking the building's history of offering vaudeville, burlesque, cinema, concerts, disco, plays and more — at times with famous names such as Cecil B. Demille and Mae West. It can accommodate several hundred guests.
The Creole Queen
The Mississippi River has played an indelible role in the history of New Orleans, and paddle-wheelers are a picturesque and romantic part of the city's past. The Creole Queen, a crisp white boat with cast-iron railings on its decks and a 24-foot in diameter red paddle-wheel, provides wedding couples with a luxurious and unusual setting for nuptials, whether you have a small wedding or a guest list of 800. The backdrop is suitable for a storybook-style event or one trending to modern. You also can choose to have the boat cruise the river or remain dockside. Open-air ceremonies are performed on the promenade deck (the captain is ordained to perform weddings) and receptions are held in the dining rooms, which are decorated in the Victorian style. There's a space for a band to perform and a wooden parquet dance floor. The venue offers catering, bar packages and event planning services. Though the ship looks like an antique, it was built in 1983 and has modern air-conditioning, heating and sound systems along with a fuel-efficient diesel-electric power system. The boat's event planners also can help with hotel accommodations and transportation for guests as well as booking other tours and attractions.
The Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots
Did you meet your betrothed during Thanksgiving Day horse racing, a tradition for many New Orleanians, or during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival? You can memorialize that meeting with a wedding at The Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. Weddings are staged in the clubhouse, which has floor-to-ceiling windows offering a view of the city, or in the paddock, which has hosted an array of race winners. Opened in 1872, the Fair Grounds offers a historic setting with an exciting ambience and a full-service wedding staff that can provide everything from decor, florals and food to padded chairs, elegant aisle runners and hanging rose balls. Guest seating for open-air weddings in the paddock is arranged around the graceful hedges of the winner's circle, and a trophy riser provides a stage for the ceremony. Couples also can opt for a ceremony with a bridal arch in the horse paddock itself. Menu options vary from seafood and Louisiana dishes to rotisserie meats, mini muffulettas and pastas.