CELEBRATION SEASON IS HERE! The holidays (which run from the start of the New Orleans Saints’ regular season to Mardi Gras in my house) are my favorite time of year —I’ve been listening to the Duke Ellington version of “The Nutcracker” score since September. Speaking of “The Nutcracker,” in this issue, dancer Edward Spots chats about the rigors of ballet and contemporary dance in advance of his debut in Ballet Louisiane’s “Nutcracker” production.
The holidays are a time to glow, filled with love for ourselves and our families and friends and for man- (and woman!) kind. We need to spread this love now and often, especially when the world has gone mad, especially when money is tight and especially when the thought of cooking a giant meal for Thanksgiving or Diwali or Hanukkah fills us with dread. Glow, in spite of it all.
To help you get your shine on, Midori Tajiri-Byrd created a few sparkly-and-bright makeup looks perfect for any soiree. The best part? All the cosmetics — from the glitter to the nail lacquer — are locally made by women-owned companies. These ladies know how to glisten.
No party outfit is complete without a stunning pair of shoes, and the footwear we’ve gathered for our Fashion column is the exclamation point to your holiday get-up.
Winter is on its way (well, sort of), and it’s time for homeowners to start preparing their property for those rare but brutal cold snaps. A few experts lay out some tips to protect your home. Spoiler alert: they include wrapping your pipes well before the threat of a freeze. Like, now. Get wrapping. And while you’re at it, get going on your holiday gift list with a few new retail options: FAIT, a creative design company specializing in plants, and Free Your Tea, a personalized subscription service for tea lovers.
Yours in peace, love and visions of sugar plums (yes, already),
Katherine M. Johnson