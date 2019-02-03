DATING, HOOKING UP AND NAVIGATING RELATIONSHIPS in New Orleans can be as awkward and painful as it is romantic and fun. Here, our social circles are tightly knit, yet expansive, and it’s almost impossible to ever really make a clean break or avoid an ex — unlike in a bigger city where you can be more anonymous.

Who among us hasn’t recognized an ex’s obscured face under a Carnival mask? Who hasn’t — months later, in the sober light of day in the vegetable aisle of Rouses — bumped into the person we ghosted after a less-than-stellar Bumble date? Who among us hasn’t found out that their “mysterious” new crush is, in fact, the brother of a best friend’s co-worker?

Experts agree that you should — to put it simply — play nice, but humans and relationships are complicated. Here’s some advice for navigating a few of love’s more uncomfortable scenarios.

How to fight fair

All healthy couples fight, and all healthy couples repair. But it’s “how well do you repair” that separates the healthy couples from the less healthy couples, says therapist Matt Morris (433 Metairie Road, Suite 401, Metairie, 504-717-6122; www.drmattmorris.com). “The less destructive the argument is, the easier it is to repair.”

While recovering from an argument, “You’re trying to communicate that you are there for each other,” he says. “They aren’t going anywhere, and they are going to try their best to stay connected to you emotionally.”

But if you’re about to lose your temper, walk away.

“Take a break, let your emotions calm down, give it 10 or 20 minutes,” he says. “There are a lot of physiological and neurological things that can happen in these moments. If you can calm down, you’re more likely to have a productive argument.”

Also, try not to project your feelings onto the other person.

“Try saying, ‘When this happens, I feel sad’ as opposed to ‘I know you are mad at me,’” says therapist Elise Johns (AE Johns Counseling, 3311 Camp St., 504-434-4836). “People are more likely to work together to solve a problem if they aren’t being told how they feel. Try to get yourself and your partner on the same side to problem-solve together as opposed to fighting each other.”

There’s a common belief that you shouldn’t go to bed angry at your partner, but Morris says it’s actually OK to sleep on it.

“We’re not at our best when we’re exhausted,” he says. Waiting until the next day to finish the argument will allow you time to reflect and ask for second opinions from co-workers or friends.

Love and money: how to talk to your partner about finances The statistics are cited often: Money is the No. 1 issue couples fight about and a top reason for divorce. Tracy Brockman, licensed profession…

If you are chronically in a pattern of destructive or toxic arguments, don’t be afraid to seek professional help. Above all, Morris says, if you truly love the person, “Don’t give up. We need relationships. They are inescapable, so we have to keep trying. Think about your joyous moments in life — there’s always another person there, or you wish there was.”

How do you know it’s time to break up?

Breaking up is horrible and traumatizing and almost all of us have to deal with it at some point. It’s complicated and specific for each person to know when to call it quits, Morris says.

“To make it broad, I think that we all go into relationships with either spoken or unspoken bottom lines and requisite requirements,” he says. “Generally, when our partner breaks one of those or doesn't live up to one of those, and the infraction is small, we go through negotiation. We try to live with it or overcome it for a while. If it's an egregious transgression, then it's easier to say, 'You're not for me.' But if it's a smaller infraction, it institutes this whole process that causes (you to) re-evaluate what you want.”

Johns says you have to listen to and trust yourself.

“Most people have a little voice in the back of their heads that tells them when something isn’t right; the trouble is that we get really good at telling that voice to shut up,” she says. “But if you think about your relationship and determine the answer is negative, then figure out what out of that negative you are able to control or compromise on.”

Fear can play a big role in how we evaluate a relationship.

“We fear we aren’t good enough, fear we won’t find someone else, or just fear the unknown,” she says. “A good way to learn to trust your inner voice is to determine whether you spend more time thinking about your relationship in a negative or positive way.”

If you are initiating a breakup, she says, “be honest with your feelings and thoughts, accept responsibility for what is yours and don’t attempt to be cruel or hurtful.”

Morris echoes this advice.

“Be extra kind and courteous and civil in this process,” he says. “Expect some blowback, some outbursts, some temper tantrums. Be more civil, more patient, more courteous and more aware of how the optics are going to affect the other person.”

How to cope with seeing your ex

If you’ve been heartbroken or jilted in any way, the thought of getting over your ex can seem impossible. The chances you’ll run into your ex are high in New Orleans — maybe especially if you don’t want to.

“We have so many ways to run into an ex,” Johns says. “People tend to hang out in the neighborhoods they live in — a lot of individuals have a certain neighborhood bar or restaurant they enjoy. Everyone is a friend of a friend or knows someone you know.”

So, unless you’re a hermit (and in immediacy of a breakup, you might want to be for a while), you’ll have to prepare for this eventual encounter. These are situations, Johns acknowledges, where many of us may feel “hyperemotional or reactive,” leading us to do things we may regret later.

“It’s always good to have an exit strategy prepared,” she says. “Rehearse a line or two that you could use if you run into an ex — that way you are more prepared and less reactive if it does happen. Also, if you do run into an ex, sometimes it’s not actually running into them that’s the problem. It’s the mental gymnastics we do after.”

Morris says if you’re still angry with your ex and you’re caught off-guard, “the grocery store isn't the place to express that. You can say ‘Hello! Crazy seeing you here!’ And keep going. If you're really hurt and really angry and … [need to] take off, it’s OK.”

Johns notes that many of her clients eventually are able to maintain friendships or at least be on decent terms with an ex. “Don’t ever feel like you have to give up a place or people you enjoy for an ex,” she says. “There’s usually room for everyone.”

Untangling your lives on social media

You’ve been there, haven’t you? You’re scrolling through social media and you just happen to notice that your recent ex has posted an artsy photograph of the woman you were always a little suspicious of — the one who sells homemade pasta at the farmer's market and was always super eager to see him (but not you)?

It might leave you wondering if it was posted just to spite you. Or worse: maybe he is living happily ever after as she spoon-feeds him carbs? Before you have a chance to go down that rabbit hole, the experts say: Block him.

“Blocking an ex on social media is good,” Johns says. “Even if you only decide to do it for a little bit. ... You see a picture of your ex in a place you wanted to go or with a new person and your mind is instantly transported to the miserable land of what-ifs. That can be a hard place to get back from, so it’s best if you don’t go there.”

Staying away from a recent ex on social media gives you a chance to focus on yourself for a while so you can feel more grounded and heal, she adds.

If you were the one who instigated the breakup, a simple rule is to be kind and reconsider your posting habits, Morris says.

“Be thoughtful about what you’re putting out there and how it’s going to affect the hurt loved one,” he says. “Be less active — anything you post will show up on their feed or be reported back, or misinterpreted by them.”