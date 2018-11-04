Leopard and velvet and sequins — Oh my! By April Blevins Pejic Nov 4, 2018 - 10:30 am Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save NOTHING PERKS UP AN OUTFIT like a new pair of party shoes. From sequins to fur and velvet to animal prints, fabulous is the word for footwear this holiday season. Close 1 of 6 Embellished sequined flats, handmade in Cape Town, South Africa, $260 at Belladonna Day Spa. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Vintage ivory silk heels with rabbit fur pompom (size 6), $94 at Century Girl Vintage. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Iridescent gold and silver animal-print pumps by Christian Louboutin, $745 at Joseph. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Rose gold tie-up Italian Lurex heels, $475 at Lukka Boutique. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Jeweled velvet Mary Janes, $335 at Angelique Boutique. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tasseled glitter pumps, $142 at Trashy Diva Clothing Boutique. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Statement shoes 1 of 6 Embellished sequined flats, handmade in Cape Town, South Africa, $260 at Belladonna Day Spa. Vintage ivory silk heels with rabbit fur pompom (size 6), $94 at Century Girl Vintage. Iridescent gold and silver animal-print pumps by Christian Louboutin, $745 at Joseph. Rose gold tie-up Italian Lurex heels, $475 at Lukka Boutique. Jeweled velvet Mary Janes, $335 at Angelique Boutique. Tasseled glitter pumps, $142 at Trashy Diva Clothing Boutique. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Shopping Fashion Statement Shoes View comments Calendar What Show Options When Start Date End Date Where Section All New Orleans events | Gambit Zip Features Ages All Ages Family Friendly For Kids For Teens 18 And Over 21 And Over Seniors Accessibility Handicap Accessible Invitation Only RSVP Required Web Only Pricing Free Budget Date Night Featured Hot Featured Editor's Pick Enterprise # of results 10 25 50 100 Sorted by Start Time Relevance Title Order Ascending Descending Search All Events Art Music Stage More options: Browse by Neighborhood Bywater Carrollton/Riverbend/University CBD Central City Marigny French Quarter Gentilly Lakeview Lower 9th Ward Mid-City New Orleans East 7th Ward/St. Roch Treme Uptown Warehouse District Westbank Jefferson Parish St. Tammany Parish Top Viewed Stories Articles ArticlesFrank Donze, a giant among New Orleans political reporters, dies at 64Our endorsements in the Nov. 6 electionsJeff Landry asks Louisiana Twitter what it's scared of on Halloween. It doesn't go well.'Let me find out you're not registered to vote': 5th Ward Weebie campaigns for unanimous juries in music videoRestaurant review: Capulet offers breakfast, lunch and probiotic cocktails in BywaterWith launch of new app, Crescent City Farmers Market hopes to tighten gap between farmers and consumersCommentary: Nov. 6 constitutional amendment propositionsThe Elysian Bar opens with chef Alex Harrell at the helmComedian Hannibal Buress on New Orleans, going sober and how he irked 'Comedy Central'Saint-Germain, modern French bistro and wine bar, opens Sunday C'est What? Mayor LaToya Cantrell's proposed 2019 municipal budget would eliminate 20 traffic cameras. Thoughts? You voted: Good idea to whittle 'em down Bad idea; the city needs the money Get rid of 'em all Vote View Results Back