When it came to amenities, the ancients had it rough, but their worldview was simple: Everything was made of the elements air, earth, fire and water. Some works in this "Ear to the Ground: Earth and Element in Contemporary Art" show are more elemental than others, but our relationship with those old forces remains a mystery that has a lot to do with the nature of consciousness. In Pat Steir's “Persian Waterfall” (pictured), elongated drips and splatters of pale paint cascade down a dark background in a work that epitomizes her flair for blurring the boundary between abstraction and representation while psychically resonating an aura of cooling mists that almost can be felt as much as seen.
Dan Alley also employs splatters, but his 13-foot-long aluminum splash titled “Delta” — a silvery cascade formed by molten metal — memorializes the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927, when hundreds of thousands of people were left homeless. Conversely, Ronald Lockett's “Drought” is a tableau of rusted sheet metal with a wounded steer cobbled from metal strips as a central figure. Here, the ember red of the rust recalls the fiery furnaces of the sheet metal's origins.
Jennifer Odem takes a direct approach to the earth's density in three sculptures that recall the huge termite mounds found in hot, remote places like equatorial Brazil, where towering 4,000-year-old mounds remain active today. Odem mitigates earthy denseness with human touches such as zippers to remind us of our elemental connection with what we now regard as mere “raw materials.”
Himalayan people consider space as a fifth element, and Olafur Eliasson's “The Hinged View” sculpture of six glass orbs on black metal stands illustrates the circular relationship between spatiality and consciousness. Paradoxically, Eliasson's scientifically intricate works can seem magical precisely because they so clearly illustrate how subjective outer appearances are and how changes in perspective can make your entire world view suddenly shift on its axis. Through August at the New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, (504) 658-4100; www.noma.org.