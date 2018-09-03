If Hurricane Katrina had killed New Orleans, the city’s estate sale might have looked like this exhibition. Part grandma's attic, part Raiders of the Lost Ark, this Empire expo celebrating New Orleans’ tricentennial captures an elusive slice of the city's soul in a massive display of obscure objects from the dark corners of Tulane University's departments and archives.
Sponsored by Newcomb Art Museum, A Studio in the Woods and Pelican Bomb, it was curated by Los Angeles art activists David Allen Burns and Austin Young. Also known as “Fallen Fruit,” the duo’s dedication to planting fruit trees in derelict urban enclaves was a great idea, but could they cope with our notoriously complicated old Creole city? In fact, their flair for theatrically symbolic objects that locals often place in altarlike displays in their homes enables Empire to transcend the impersonal sweep of history by using memory-infused objects to suggest how the past was experienced personally. The result is an expo as hypnotically weird as only a truly epochal estate sale could be.
The expo works because Burns and Young evoke how New Orleans’ flair for artful meandering can serendipitously shift routine moments into something more like a dreamy jazz riff. The 30 busts of historical figures, from Aristotle to Mark Twain, clustered around a painting of conquistadors sacking an Aztec city, make no logical sense, but they convey a sense of history's occluded subcurrents.
Other gems include jars of “postlarval fish” from Tulane's vast collection of “over 7 million specimens” placed opposite the first ever jazz recording, released on the Victor label in 1917. A 19th-century bronze Buddha serenely contemplates a 1919 maquette of the 9th Ward Victory Arch that still graces McCarty Square.
Side galleries feature items such as philanthropist Paul Tulane's dueling pistol and a Ralston Crawford photo of a French Quarter sign offering “Rooms, $5 Up, No Female Impersonators, Colored Only.” Another gallery features inspired custom wallpaper based on local Carnival history as a backdrop to installations of marble statues of Greek goddesses and Victorian-era local socialites (pictured).
Through Dec. 22. Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane, Woldenberg Art Center, (504) 865-5328; www.newcombartmuseum.tulane.edu.