Besides inspiring major Carnival parades from the krewes of Bacchus, Proteus and Orpheus, the mythic deities of antiquity remain fascinating today for the way they embody cosmic powers and human foibles. They were a lot like us — even goddesses had to deal with gender issues — which inspired New Orleans-based artist Ryn Wilson to create her own mythology that mingles antiquity and futurism, but from an ecofeminist perspective.
The result is Mirroria at The Front gallery, depicting a multimedia mirror world replete with its own mythic figures and tribes and the dreams and challenges they embody. The inhabitants of this realm resemble us in the way their lust for power, wealth and glory causes them to lose sight of the natural world until the nourishing waters they have taken for granted run dry. As their environment withers, a heroine goddess named Jun sees that their grandiose hubris is the cause of the drought and uses persuasion, magic and self-sacrifice to restore the natural order.
It is an ambitious project that transforms the gallery into a reliquary of artifacts from a parallel universe, including fashions, furnishings, rituals and lifestyles seen in the digital video Mirroria (still scene pictured). It illustrates how a technologically advanced society nearly destroys itself before transforming into an ecological, femme-centric culture rooted in ancient shamanic and nature-based traditions.
Wilson is not the first person to fuse elements of classical mythology and science fiction, but here she brings her cinematic flair to bear on works that illustrate the various tribes of Mirroria, including “Mystic Nomads,” “Tropic Warriors,” “Zodiacs” and a technocratic administrative class known as “Geometrics.” Wilson says Mirroria is a body of work that “uses feminist ideas to transform the current cultural narrative” by challenging “the worldview that war, domination and greed are necessary to run the world.”
Although it can be argued that powerful women have historically contributed to making our world the mess that it is today, Wilson's audacious and cohesive visual counter-narrative gives us something to think about at a time when mindless hubris seems more prevalent than ever.
Through Oct. 7. The Front, 4100 St. Claude Ave., (504) 301-8654; www.nolafront.org.