Simon Gunning's paintings can be deceptive at first glance. His swamp scenes may recall the great 19th-century tropical nature painters, but his vision ultimately is broader than mere pictorialism.
In the past, he faithfully recorded this region's gritty industrial complexes as well as its verdant natural habitat. In his works at Arthur Roger Gallery, we see how some modest human interventions can blend into the region's natural ecology.
Anyone who has spent time around local wetlands has seen the remains of old boats rotting in shallow waters, where they provide shelter for aquatic life. Gunning’s works suggest how man and nature can co-exist in a realm where birth and death, creation and decay are interwoven.
The Haunted Wreck of Lady Pontchartrain, 2017 (pictured) reveals a partially submerged vintage fishing vessel with its wooden hull unraveling like a wicker basket as a sea bird peers from a gaping hole in its cabin, as if from a box seat overlooking an aquatic opera in the murky gray waters below. An antique bridge arches across the horizon like a rusty rainbow as storm clouds brew in the distance in a scene that reminds us why the once popular notion of “man's conquest of nature” never quite caught on here.
We live in a region where endless varieties of flora and fauna flourish in junglelike profusion even as rot inevitably follows. This can seem un-American but is distinctly picturesque. In Behind the Batture, a bedraggled old work boat has found a final resting place in the shallows while a blue heron stands sentry on its stern. Reeds and rush willows frame this moldering old industrial relic in a way that lends it an almost poetic dignity.
This stands in marked contrast to overtly sublime works like Gunning's 11-feet-wide magnum opus, The Ancient Swamp, a vision of moss-draped cypresses rising cathedral-like over rookeries of exotic birds in a timeless scene that evokes the birth of the world. This alternation between splendor and decadence suggests how unpredictability and impermanence can lend a paradoxical sense of magic and meaning to life as it is lived.
Through Oct. 27. Arthur Roger Gallery, 432 Julia St., (504) 522-1999; www.arthurroger.com.