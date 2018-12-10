In art as in life, things are not always what they seem. Art museums often are assumed to exhibit the best of the best, but lofty goals can be constrained by logistical considerations.
This "BIG" expo at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art lives up to its name with large works from its collection that are billed as "typically hidden from public view" due to their "grand scale."
But does size alone make for a cohesive art show? Fortunately, these works also reflect some unique trends that motivated collectors and museum patrons to acquire outstanding regional art over several decades, works that suggest a kind of cultural cross section of unique local sensibilities shared by artists and collectors.
Many of these works still look fresh decades after they were made. Robert Gordy was an iconic local artist until his death in 1986, and while most of his work crackled with a vibrant psychotropic electricity, figurative works like his 1975 “Two Faced” view of juxtaposed female heads (pictured, left) presaged America's current psychosexual gender controversies. Similarly, the late Clyde Connell's 1987 canvas, “Creatures of the Hot Humid Earth,” embraces Afrofuturism via her deftly strategic use of mystical Egyptian, Ethiopian and Coptic symbolism. The sounds of New Orleans streets come alive visually in late Jeffrey Cook's vibrant wall sculpture, “Making of a Melody,” where found objects and Caribbean colors resonate a silent hymn to the soul of our city.
Much local painting featured an intuitive fusion of imagism and expressionism into a kind of Creole magic realism. The legacy of imagism lives on in Alabama-born Roger Brown's 1988 canvas “The Seven Last Plagues,” a haunting reminder of the not-so-distant past, and local artist Charles Blank's expressionistic 2001 “Pink Bombs” canvas presaged America's perpetual warfare in the Middle East. They are two representative examples in a varied yet surprisingly consistent expo featuring often timeless works by legendary area artists including Willie Birch, Nicole Charbonnet, Justin Forbes, Kendall Shaw and Frederich Trenchard and Pat Trivigno, among others.
Through Feb. 17, 2019. Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., (504) 539-9650; www.ogdenmuseum.org.