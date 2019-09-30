As art show titles go, "Now that I'm a woman, everything is strange" sounds edgy and of the moment. The truth is less contemporaneous and more complicated. The title is a line from a song in the 1982 animated fantasy film "The Last Unicorn" about a female unicorn on a quest to find out why she is the last of her species. She learns that unicorns have fierce enemies, including an evil witch who captures her. To escape, the unicorn relies on help from a sketchy magician who changes her into a young woman.
It is the paradox of her new female human persona that inspired the song as well as the work seen here. Focusing on transformational magic as a timeless aspect of female identity, curator Jessica Bizer says the show "explores fluidity and shape-shifting as sources for feminine power."
It is an intriguing notion that resonates on any number of levels ranging from ancient mythology to modern psychology and may be worthy of a major museum exhibition. This show, like many at St. Claude Avenue galleries, seems more experimental and offhand, with a grab bag quality about it.
Bizer's ceaselessly shifting “I'm into Shapes” wall projection (detail, pictured) at its best suggests the sense of magical possibility associated with unicorns, but Nina Schwanse's “Tempestuous Pussy” drawings are evil witchery in the form of expressionistic demon cats with human breasts rendered in a style reminiscent of Willem de Kooning. Rachel Jones Deris’ sculpture “Girl” is eerie for its strange oracular eyes under a mystical starburst emerging from her forehead, but also for its odd resemblance to teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg.
“Melon,” Sophie Lvoff's photograph of a neo-renaissance fruit composition, evokes fertility as a form of mystical mojo, while Rachel Avena Brown's wooden table inscribed with mystical signs rounds things out. All in all, it is a show that takes a freewheeling and loosely improvisational approach to timeless myths and mysteries. Through Oct. 6. Good Children Gallery, 4037 St. Claude Ave., (504) 975-1557.