An unusually eloquent text intro to this Art of Vanitas show at Good Children Gallery reminds us that our social media identities not only “outlive us” but also “muddle the very moment we are trying to capture” in our postings. Dutch Renaissance painters also focused on everyday indulgences that seduced the senses, but they brought us back to earth by including skulls and insects amid their gorgeous tableaux of food and flowers.
In Art of Vanitas, Generic Art Solutions partners Tony Campbell and Matt Vis strip down that dynamic to stark black-and-white photographs of symbolic objects crafted in ice. In Vanitas (pictured), an ice skull next to a melting mantle clock and a shattered mirror reminds us that impermanence is what really makes wonder and meaning possible.
Humor never hurts, and Ice Teeth is a photo of upper and lower teeth like cast-ice dental impressions in place of ice cubes in a whiskey glass.
Time Kills is the electric blue animated message that confronts us in an otherwise pristine mirror that serendipitously reflects a pair of photo blowups of ice skulls across the room flanking a framed wall motto, “The End,” rendered in elegant italic script. It's not really the end, but as these artists put it, we “sacrifice the purity of our experience” to “preserve its memory in digital code” ensuring that “our vanity and egos remain ... while our awareness actually erodes.” That is a slow, painful death of another sort.
Direct experience also defines Meg Turner's visceral Here & Now installation, her vision of a gay bar-turned-corner store that cranks out spotlit slogans like “God Hates Borders” under banner signs advertising “Beer, Tax Help, Fruit, Tampons, WiFi and Massage” among other, much pithier items, all bathed in lurid red neon light.
A version of her Columbia University MFA thesis that was recently attacked on Breitbart News, its reprise here on her New Orleans home turf gives us a spirited exploration of gender orientation, and other trending issues that avoids tedious academic polemics while keeping it all rollickingly real in her own unique way.
Through Aug. 5. Good Children Gallery, 4037 St. Claude Ave., (504) 975-1557; www.goodchildrengallery.com.