The New Orleans Museum of Art announced a gift of 1,300 photographs from photographer and former NOMA curator Tina Freeman. It's the largest, most significant gift of photography to the museum's collections, according to a NOMA spokesperson.
Freeman served as NOMA's photography curator from 1977 to 1982. She has collected photographs for four decades and her collection includes work by 350 photographers from the 1840s to the present. The gift includes works by Richard Avedon, Lewis Hine, Dorothea Lange, Sally Mann, Irving Penn, Alfred Stieglitz, Doris Ullman, Wiliam Wegman and others. Freeman started her collection before many museums began collecting art photography, and her collection includes many priceless masterworks, says NOMA's curator of photography Russell Lord.
The museum opens Past Present Future: Building Photography at the New Orleans Museum of Art on Friday, Sept. 7. The show includes 23 pieces from the new acquisition.
NOMA held its first photo exhibition a century ago. Lord recently published Looking Again: Photography at the New Orleans Museum of Art, a monograph drawing on NOMA's collection and recounting the history of art photography.