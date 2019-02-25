People are freaking out. That is nothing new, but the current freakout over identity and reality seems unprecedented. Why are identity, reality and fakery such hot issues? Patrick Coll investigates via his “Parasocial” show at The Front. His graphical and video works are based on the aptly named program “FakeApp” — a favorite of revenge porn freaks — which lets users put any face on anyone in a video. Coll uses it to create a fake ad campaign, inviting you to “Become a Better You” by becoming “Someone Else,” as seen in images of happy couples who both have the same face. Facial features also turn up on appendages like thumbs and appear in fantastical variations like “Allison” (pictured), a digital print on fabric. Coll’s “BaudrillardBot” is a video based on French philosopher Jean Baudrillard, who argues the proliferation of mass-media images, or “simulacra,” have turned urban life into a baffling hall of mirrors. Baudrillard’s idea is overrated, but his emphasis on the disorienting effect of super-saturated media seems correct. After all, with so much fakery all around us, clinging desperately to traditional notions of identity may be the last refuge of the confused.
Also at The Front, David Bordett's sculptures hark to regional identity and American pop culture. Here iconic objects including cowboy boots, custom cars and fuzzy dice appear as random pop artifacts in an age of mass digital dissociation.
At Good Children Gallery, Southerly Gold — Ariya Martin, Aubry Edwards and Elena Ricci — explore Louisiana psychogeographic phenomena in photographs of duckweed to displays and bleached crab claws as part of their investigation of how this place shaped the people who live here and vice versa. Over the past five years, they documented the ironies of life in a state where nature and industry coexist so uneasily that we are forced to confront “the complex identity of place that arises in the intermingling of potential versus reality.”
“Born to Win, Bound to Lose” and “Parasocial” are on display through March 3 at The Front, 4100 St. Claude Ave., (504) 301-8654; www.nolafront.org. “God’s Country” runs through March 3 at Good Children Gallery, 4037 St. Claude Ave., (504) 975-1557; www.goodchildrengallery.com.