What happens if an artist encounters her inner child and it turns out to be Barbie? For Susan Bowers, it must have come as a shock when that plastic fantasy of teen perfection began turning up in her dreams sporting scars from abusive relationships.
Bowers long had been more attuned to artsy bohemian icons such as Jane Bowles, the writer wife of hipster favorite Paul Bowles, whose midcentury Tangier, Morocco-based novel The Sheltering Sky was made into a film in 1990 starring Debra Winger and John Malkovich as Jane and Paul Bowles. In this show, Jane Bowles' abuse by the men and women in her life seems to have infused Bowers' dream Barbie, who now appears in her paintings.
Loosely rendered in drippy swatches of pastel-colored pigment, Barbie in Tangier, An Ancient Pissed Off Queer Indifference sets the tone as a loner Barbie, who surveys a deserted Moroccan beach while wearing her pert blankness as a shield. In the painting Is It at Least Partially as You Might Wish?, she remains pert but scratched up, as if from a rough night. She looks more ebullient in Nothing Could Dash Her Hopes for Love (pictured), where the side figure is novelist William S. Burroughs, who “accidentally” shot and killed his wife in Mexico.
Oversize lipstick sculptures rendered in lurid red glass or gloppy confectionary ceramics occupy much of the gallery's floor space. Lip Gloss for a Perpetual Grin with Jagged Rows of Razor Teeth features a protruding pink ceramic shaft incised with the message “Stop Staring.” The symbolism of lipstick is historically female, but these oversize versions look distinctly phallic, which Bowers says is intentional since the show really is about the interplay of masculine and feminine. Indeed, a gallery alcove is filled with prints including Women in Love (I am the Flame and Glory of Life), depicting beefy naked women fiercely wrestling on a bear rug.
As art shows go, most of this stuff is convoluted and challenging yet often colorfully engaging. Jane Bowles probably could relate.
Through Sept. 1. Barrister's Gallery, 2331 St. Claude Ave., (504) 710-4506; www.barristersgallery.com.