Local jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis often is quoted as saying that in New Orleans, culture “bubbles up from the streets.” Probably no photographers are more aware of that than Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick, lifelong Lower 9th Ward residents who doggedly documented those streets for nearly 40 years.
This “Labor Studies” expo at the Contemporary Arts Center explores the lives of working folks as once-plentiful longshoreman jobs were supplanted by hotel and restaurant work and farm workers lost their livelihoods to machines all across America. As witnesses to those changes over decades, Calhoun and McCormick compiled a vast photographic archive — an impressive life's work. Then, in 2005, most of it was inundated by floodwaters following Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures.
Much of what we see in this expo is what could be scanned from moldy prints, negatives and slides kept frozen to preserve what was left of them. Many images assumed a surreal second life due to eerie chemical changes in their emulsion, while those that remained intact live on as windows into the past and present.
McCormick's portrait of Joyce Priestly (pictured), a sugarcane cutter at the Bessie K plantation, dates from the 1980s, but nothing seems to have changed since the 1780s. Machines now do those jobs, except at the former plantation now known as the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, where photos from the early 1980s to the recent past reveal that most work still is performed by human labor, as we see in a view of a pair of mules with shirtless inmates tilling the soil with hand tools.
Despite being featured in every major art publication and at every major local art museum as well as at international venues such as the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York in 2016 and at the 2015 Venice Biennale, Calhoun and McCormick have remained almost as below the radar as many of their subjects. But both have received wider recognition. In their interview with The New Yorker in 2010, a waterlogged image featured a then little-known boy playing a horn on a street corner — Wynton Marsalis.
Through Feb. 10. Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St., (504) 528-3800; www.cacno.org.