A small, frail woman, Doris Ulmann must have cut a strange figure as she trudged across remote mountains in the shadow of her huge camera and tripod. One of America's pioneer female photographers, she was born into New York's latter 19th-century cultural elite and gained early fame for portraits of luminaries including Albert Einstein and William Butler Yeats.
Over time, she became almost obsessively focused on the reclusive inhabitants of America's hinterlands, and most of the works in this Ogden Museum of Southern Art expo are views of life in rural Appalachian enclaves and among the Gullah community of South Carolina's Sea Islands, places where many of the people she met in the 1930s appeared unchanged from their forebears in previous centuries.
The Gullah are descendants of enslaved people and kept their own language. Although they share similarities with other rural black communities, the lack of any hint of modern life gives her Roll Jordan Roll series a mysterious, archaic quality. Her Baptism — Group of 4 image of a preacher and his congregants, all draped in white, is an ebony-and-ivory evocation of a life-changing religious ritual met with the same dignified resolve that characterizes Ulmann's best portraits. That quality also is evident in Chain Gang, depicting a group of convicts in striped outfits digging ditches, and in a portrait of a fisherman in overalls holding his net.
Images of African-Americans predominate, and the portraits are as deeply American as old Stephen Foster songs. Americana also is pervasive in many of Ulmann's photographs of people in Appalachia, especially in her views of rural craftsmen posing with their tools. But anyone who grew up associating Appalachia with 20th-century “hillbilly" stereotypes might be shocked by Ulmann's otherworldly Woman in Doorway with Peaked Hat or by Child with Parents Dancing (pictured), in which the rakish father and the mother completely covered in concealing fabrics might just as easily pass for Roma, or Gypsies, or Albanian Muslims. Such images convey the inescapable otherness that lies at the core of American identity, even among people who now sometimes claim to be the “real Americans.”
Through Sept. 16. Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., (504) 539-9650; www.ogdenmuseum.org.