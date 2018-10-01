When Russell Lord’s massive book, Looking Again: Photography at the New Orleans Museum of Art, was released in March, many local art buffs were stunned by the scale and depth of a collection that had been seen only in little snips and snatches over the years. The book not only revealed that NOMA's photography shows barely had touched the tip of the iceberg, but also that NOMA had been an art photography pioneer for more than a century.
This Past Present Future: Building Photography at the New Orleans Museum of Art show revisits some of this forgotten history while providing a preview of the collection's future, mingled with some colorful side trips along the way.
In 1918, NOMA — then called the Delgado Museum of Art after its Jamaican-born founder Isaac Delgado — staged an art photography show featuring work by the luminaries of the day, and this exhibition includes a partial recreation of it. There are works by Alfred Stieglitz, Gertrude Kasebier, Laura Gilpin and Edward Steichen, including his legendary study of sculptor Auguste Rodin silhouetted next to his two most famous works, Le Penseur and Monument to Victor Hugo. This was heady stuff for a small museum, and viewing these works enables us to revisit the origins of photography's vintage avant garde worldview.
Another series, The Present, features recently acquired works, including Robert Mapplethorpe's portrait of his local mentor, George Dureau, and Joel Levinson's dramatic 1979 photomontage, Fractions (pictured), which uses spliced TV images to predict the confusing, super-saturated digital media environment in which we find ourselves today.
The Future includes some extraordinary promised works from major local photography collectors including Tina Freeman and Dr. Russell Albright, among others whose generosity ensures that NOMA's photography collection will remain among the finest in the nation.
These works are complemented by a small expo featuring images by legendary New Orleans photojournalist and cameraman Dell Hall, whose Emmy Award-winning efforts remind us why local TV news teams, which often covered national and international events, were for decades considered among America's most dynamic and pioneering journalists.
Through Jan. 6, 2019. New Orleans Museum of Art. 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, (504) 658-4100; www.noma.org.