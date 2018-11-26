What's in a name? Because Philippe II, Duke of Orleans, was the interim French Regent standing in for France's boy king, Louis XV, who was 8 years old in 1718 when New Orleans was founded, he was ripe for having a city named after him.
But who was he and what did he have to do with us? The 40 masterworks from his “Orleans” collection may remind us that piety and royal pomposity were the dominant themes of his time, but numerous picaresque scenes of mythic deities acting out their all-too-human intrigues provide quirky counterpoints.
Antoine Dieu's “Allegory of Philippe, duc d'Orleans” portrait of him surrounded by mythic deities astride a globe evokes a vintage Carnival ball invitation while reassuringly complementing works where familiar figures such as Bacchus share space with stuffy French royals and tortured martyrs. Close inspection reveals that Philippe was a collector with a finely honed personal aesthetic. He studied painting, and his artistic flair affected not only what he chose to collect, but also his curatorial vision, providing a sense of how our city's namesake might really be a long-lost relation after all.
Rather than arranging his collection in the formal topical manner of his time, he apparently hung work according to his own unique visual instincts, so a somber religious tableau might share space with a lascivious nude scene — a sensibility replicated in our local street schemes where Piety and Desire coexist in close proximity. Similarly, Nicolas Poussin's “Ecstasy of Saint Paul” (pictured) presents a view of the holy martyr ascending to the heavens but also might pass for a disoriented Greek deity struggling to find his way back to Mount Olympus.
Organized by the New Orleans Museum of Art’s Senior Research Curator of European Art, Vanessa Schmid, these masterworks, loaned by leading museums across Europe and America, reflect the essence of a unique sensibility that influenced the direction of European art and collecting. It is a complicated sensibility that unexpectedly resonates with the unconventional spirit of the American city that bears his name.
Through Jan. 27, 2019. New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, (504) 658-4100; www.noma.org.