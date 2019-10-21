New Orleans sometimes is described as a city of relics, a place where the past is never past because so much of it lives on in structures and objects, large and small. Old buildings can subtly resonate a sense of their former inhabitants. Lost or orphaned objects have more intimate second lives as they pass through yard sales and thrift stores and from friend to friend as quirky gifts that live on as talismanic fetishes, symbols embodying what the surrealists saw as fragments of society's dreams. This offers opportunities for artists willing to engage with this unusually arcane and personal milieu, a realm in which Audra Kohout's work reflects something of the vividly dreamy and carnivalesque inner life of this city's inhabitants.
Kohout employs old dolls and figurines in theatrical configurations with bits of exotic fabric and antique props, often involving mysterious arrangements of birds, animals, gears and machine parts that hark to ancient mythology and the modern female psyche, while conveying a sense of how technology entangles our lives in many ways. In this “Reliquaries” show, old music box devices play a special role as revolving stages on which Kohout's mostly female figures interact almost like puppets or fairy-tale princesses guided by invisible forces as they play out mysterious internal dramas. “Dissonance” features two tiny warrior princesses swathed in white fabric and wearing metal helmets studded with animal horns. Seductive yet combative in demeanor, they stand atop little circular stages that are music box mechanisms playing competing harmonies as they turn, suggesting a kind of genteel psychodramatic ballet, or maybe a miniature, innuendo-charged tableau vivant. Women bound by competing internal and external forces are a recurring theme. “Coronation” (pictured) is an ornate box sculpture in which a ceramic girl child is framed in a series of baroque ovals as a retinue of girl dolls, including half-avian mythic figures, look on expectantly. Additional surreal pedestal and stand-alone sculptures make “Reliquaries” Kohout's most audacious and ambitious exhibition in years.
Through October. Soren Christensen Gallery, 400 Julia St., (504) 569-9501.