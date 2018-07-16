Mitchell Gaudet's sprawling Shooting Gallery show at Studio Inferno can be disorienting. Part penny arcade, part armory and part alchemy, its mix of pop nostalgia and vintage esoterica ultimately takes aim at our current gun culture. It’s a journey that veers from oblique elegance to in-your-face shock and awe in a vertiginous array of works that packs a hefty punch. It also may surprise art buffs more familiar with Gaudet as a glass and mixed-media artist known for his reliquary sculptures involving antique plaster saints festooned with symbolic cast-glass mementos. A related flair for visual time travel turns up in his large, vintage-looking Apothecary Jars. Recalling the pharmacy vessels once used to hold “cures” such as leeches and mercury tinctures, these are filled with AR-15 bullet casings and topped with statuettes of figures firing pistols.
Pistols also set the tone in more pop-influenced works such as Target (pictured), a traditional bull’s-eye studded with cast-glass handguns surrounding a pair of hands pointing fingers in opposite directions. More pistols abound in wall panels that suggest police department forensic evidence but actually are arrays of vintage cap pistols, nostalgic icons of baby-boomer childhood, when affable Westerns like Zorro or Bonanza were the most violent TV shows. Fast forward to our now frequent mass shootings and we find ourselves in a nation nobody in 1950s America would recognize. That leap from nostalgia to carnage is epitomized in Little Red Schoolhouse Shooting Gallery, a primitive penny arcade-style shooting range adorned with the National Rifle Association logo and slogans for arming school staff to shoot intruders. Featuring vintage toy rifles and animated silhouettes of school kids instead of ducks or wildlife, it’s a new kind of gun range with “rules” like “Shoot the Shooters” and the warning “Deductions for Hitting School Kids.” It’s gut-wrenching stuff, but Gaudet, a 9th Ward native, Holy Cross School graduate and former captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, understands that something is wrong. Shooting Gallery reflects the perspective only a sensitive artist who also is a veteran military officer could bring to one of the most chilling social issues of our time.
Through August. Studio Inferno, 6601 St. Claude Ave., (504) 945-1878; www.facebook.com/infernonola.