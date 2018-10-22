What if you came home one day and everything was not exactly as you left it? Small but pervasive changes can become disturbing when discovered.
Josephine Sacabo has lived in the French Quarter since the 1970s, but lately when she returned from stays at her retreat home in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, she was jarred by the graffiti she encountered on her daily walks from her French Quarter home to her Faubourg Marigny studio. Specifically, she was struck by graffiti tags that seemed far more misogynistic than anything she encountered in San Miguel.
As an artist who spent much of her life exploring the poetics of the feminine with the French Quarter as a backdrop, the messaging of the graffiti struck her as a personal affront. She decided to transform what she saw into something new: a body of work that involved the direct confrontation of her feminine poetics with the graffiti she found so disorienting.
Although this “Tagged” series at A Gallery for Fine Photography reflects one artist's experience, it also serves to remind us how artists historically have responded to disorienting times by producing profoundly psychological work ranging from Hieronymus Bosch's disturbing 15th-century allegories to Banksy's “Girl With Balloon” canvas that self-shredded upon being sold at auction Oct. 5.
Here, one of Sacabo's pensive, poetic nudes appears with the word “Lewd” in wide graffiti lettering, and another ethereal nude appears with a message “Real Ho Git Down On Da Flo Like A Batch...” scrawled across her delicate skin.
“Sulk,” a visual tossed salad of a woman's face and hands assailed by assertive words and graphics recalls classical German expressionism, but “Bigotry” (pictured), completes the transformation of Sacabo's original vision into a new, street noise-inflected hybrid, a visual vortex that comments on the graffiti commentary in a quirky gesture of aesthetic role reversal.
Through Jan. 12, 2019. A Gallery for Fine Photography, 241 Chartres St., (504) 568-1313; www.agallery.com