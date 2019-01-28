When and where is randomness not really random? One answer might be modern Jackson, Mississippi. This quirky expo suggests that times have changed in a place once associated with fading Southern belles and aging politicians spouting platitudes steeped in molasses and cigar smoke.
Those days are long gone. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba won by a landslide in 2017 on a platform of making Jackson “the most radical city on the planet.”
Today, Jackson's new homegrown radical chic amounts to a kind of cultural grab bag of most anything that isn't mint juleps or whistling Dixie, as we see in this “NO/JXN” exhibition curated by Doyle Gertjejansen. At first, these works seem to have little in common, but look again and a distinctly Jacksonian sensibility emerges — a kind of stream-of-consciousness visual sensibility articulated in international, or maybe intergalactic, riffs of aesthetic nihilism, a tendency epitomized in Allan Innman's paintings.
Innman’s “Hell Hounds” (pictured) is emblematic. A series of glossy jade-green Asian hell-realm figures set against infernal waves of fire and elongated red tubes of something like confectionery dragon's blood, “Hell Hounds” suggests an Asian pop vision of fire and brimstone catering to a doomsday cult of severely depressed Japanese art collectors. Its overall oddness is perfectly complemented by a series of Ellen Rodgers' photos of science fiction-inflected bondage scenes paired with views of suggestive rock formations.
But the king of randomness here is Ke Francis, whose sculptural assemblages look like something blown in by an ironic gust of wind, but whose etchings and woodcut prints display a manic precision that radiates a distinctly unhinged charisma.
Compared to these artists, Gertjejensen, in paintings that evoke the parallels between brush strokes and tornadoes, comes across like the straight man in a Monty Python movie. Charles Carraway's minimal views of blank walls punctuated by windows flooded with the luminosity of mystically bland landscapes suggests something a painterly Brian Eno might have done — “Music for Airports” transformed into fragments of sublime ordinariness.
Through Feb. 2 at Barrister's Gallery, 2331 St. Claude Ave., (504) 710-4506; www.barristersgallery.com.