Josephine Sacabo once said, "I believe in art as a means of transcendence and connection. My images are simply what I’ve made from what I have been given."
Such sentiments have permeated all of her exhibits, but perhaps none more than this “Moments of Being” expo of photogravures at A Gallery for Fine Photography. Here her imagery appears to bypass the concerns of place seen in her recent work based on French Quarter graffiti and the iconography of old Mexico and instead takes its cues directly from the near-seamless mix of dreams, art history and poetry that informs her vision.
What we see reflects what can happen when the imagination meanders through the dusky realms where cultural history and the psyche overlap and reveal veiled insights into the poetics of the feminine and the ever-shifting, sometimes elusive, nature of reality itself. Even the titles allude to this interweaving of nature, culture and our direct personal experiences.
“Half Truths” (pictured) is emblematic for its visual boldness mingled with its implicit ambiguities. Everything about it seems straightforward at first, from its geometric lines to the directness of the gaze of its subject. But what is that gaze conveying? Is it questioning, accusatory or simply relaying a revelatory moment that may go through many interpretations that evolve over time?
Sacabo believes that many people become fixated on first impressions that are compacted into frozen, sometimes accusatory, attitudes that fail to take into account the impossibility of truly knowing what anyone else is really thinking or feeling, or the path that led them to that point. Poetry and visual art become resonant when they convey those other dimensions. “Vengo A Verte Pasar Todos Los Dias” is simply a window framing the elegant profile of a woman. The luminosity of the backlighting of the billowing baroque curtains dominates the image, but it also reflects the infinite meanderings of the imagination. Each image is visually unique but, like the mind itself, the implications and ramifications go on and on. Through Jan. 4, 2020. A Gallery For Fine Photography, 241 Chartres St., (504) 568-1313; www.agallery.com.