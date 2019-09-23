Unlike massive wildfires or cataclysmic oil spills, some environmental disasters are silent killers. Flint, Michigan's poisoned tap water crisis falls into the latter category, as does the ongoing toxic soil disaster at New Orleans’ Gordon Plaza. Two exhibitions at the Newcomb Art Museum explore how residents of both places have coped with the catastrophes that have impaired their lives and robbed them of their faith in the American dream.
In Flint, the crisis began in 2014 when city officials switched to a cheaper water source. The new tap water soon caused old lead pipes to corrode. Lead toxicity spiked to extreme levels, forcing Flint residents to use bottled water for everyday tasks. LaToya Ruby Frazier spent five months with three generations of Flint women as they attempted to live normal lives, leaning on each other for support while navigating an ecological crisis of vast proportions. Empathy sets the tone in works like “Andrea Holding her daughter Nephratiti outside the Social Network Banquet Hall” (pictured) as well as other scenes where bottled water attains a pervasive, iconic presence. Human-interest views are accompanied by news photos of protests and images of the Flint water system that recall crime scene documentation. Even so, Frazier often avoids the near-cinematic drama that defined classic photojournalism in favor of a softer, more sociological approach.
New Orleans’ Gordon Plaza development once was a hopeful place. Built atop the site of the Agriculture Street landfill, its attractive, affordable homes were well-received as they became available in 1981. Most residents knew nothing of the site's history, and their dreams crumbled as soil tests revealed high levels of deadly toxins.
At Newcomb, “The American Dream Denied” by the Critical Visualization and Media Lab of Tulane University includes dreamy works, like Hannah Chalew's collage drawing of tidy homes atop layers of toxic waste, share space with more clinical and journalistic displays. This Tulane Media Lab expo reminds us that Flint and Gordon Plaza are tragic consequences of the all-too-common tendency to value money over human health and well-being. Through Dec. 14. Newcomb Art Museum, Tulane University, Newcomb Circle, (504) 865-5328; www.newcombartmuseum.tulane.edu.