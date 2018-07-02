Art movements come and go but their legacies remain with us.
The art movement known as imagism was an American form of pop-expressionism that arose in places as varied as Chicago and California, as well as Louisiana. Here it was infused with local Caribbean and magical realist influences epitomized in the work of the Visionary Imagist movement associated with the Galerie Jules Laforgue, a Faubourg Marigny space that in the early 1980s launched the careers of Jacqueline Bishop and Douglas Bourgeois and as far more reclusive artists such as Ann Hornback.
Although publicity shy, Hornback has been remarkably consistent as we see in her recent canvas at the New Orleans Art Center, Immersion (pictured), in which her deeply psychological vision gives us an alligator woman that looks like a bayou Aphrodite rising from the waters in an alligator mask and matching evening dress under gatorlike cloud formations. Lit by a setting sun and rising moon, its shape-shifting poetics recall ongoing themes seen in much earlier nearby works where her ecological and gender intrigue similarly is defined by sleekly bold patterning.
A very different mindset appears in the mysterious oeuvre of Algiers native Larry Nevil, whose vision often suggests the musings of a primitive outsider artist.
His radio interview on the gallery's Facebook page may be surprising for the way it reveals him as an eloquently compassionate artist with profound empathy for almost everyone he encounters. Even so, the sharp ironies of works such as Country Girl, an expressionistic view of an earthy rural woman, may be baffling to some viewers even as the gallery reports that Nevil's paintings recently have found a following among art collectors from Chicago, a city known for its celebration of artistic irony.
Wisconsin native Jim Sohr, an ongoing presence at the gallery, has much in common with many famous Chicago Imagists, as we see in the flashy psychedelic swerves of his painting Abstract, a visual maze that looks like the encounter of a high-velocity, chrome-heavy Harley-Davidson with a vortex of topographical and psychological cul-de-sacs in a visual parable of America's need for speed clashing with the intractable intricacies of the imponderable.
Through July. New Orleans Art Center, 3330 St. Claude Ave., (504) 383-4765; www.theneworleansartcenter.com.