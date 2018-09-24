Amid all the hoopla surrounding New Orleans’ tricentennial, it is easy to forget that autumn 2018 marks the 10th anniversary of the St. Claude co-op gallery district that sprang up amid the community activism that followed Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures.
Jessica Bizer is a longtime Good Children Gallery artist who in many ways typifies the district's playfully experimental approach to making art. This Rainbow in the Dark series reflects her pop-culture flair harnessed to the jagged psychic intensity of old-time European expressionism in works like Energy Club and Vacation, among others, that suggest a time-transcending collaboration of Wassily Kandinsky and David Lynch for the way they mingle suspenseful theatricality and formal dynamism.
Bizer goes full-tilt psychedelic with her wall size, 9- by 22-feet digital mural, Crystal Society (pictured), reminding us that psychedelic art not only is a historic genre, but one that recently attained new relevance with advances in the medical use of psychotropic drugs for treating PTSD and other ailments. Most mainstream galleries remain cautious, but St. Claude offers unlimited opportunities for experimentation.
At his exhibit Hard Living in the Big Easy: Immigrants & the Rebirth of New Orleans at UNO St. Claude Gallery, local artist-activist Jose Torres-Tama prefaces his work with a reminder that this city's recovery from Katrina largely was built on the backs of thousands of sometimes undocumented Hispanic workers who did the heavy grunt work with admirable efficiency. His drawings stylistically hark to the turbulent history of revolutionary labor movements as imagined by renowned Mexican and German artists, and while conceptually relevant to current controversies emanating from the White House, their melodramatic look flamboyantly merges art’s historical sensibilities with America's conflicted social subcurrents.
Consequently, Hard Living is an interesting series of drawings that often reflect Torres-Tama's ongoing historical interests as much as the contemporary subjects that inspired them.
Hard Living in the Big Easy: Immigrants & the Rebirth of New Orleans runs through Oct. 6 at UNO St. Claude Gallery, 2429 St. Claude Ave., (504) 948-6939; www.unostclaudegallery.wordpress.com. Rainbow in the Dark runs through Oct. 7. Good Children Gallery, 4037 St. Claude Ave., (504) 975-1557; www.goodchildrengallery.com.