In late summer 2008, major banks began collapsing, ushering in a period of global economic turmoil. In autumn 2008, Prospect.1 New Orleans opened as America's largest international art biennial and spawned a bevy of new galleries along St. Claude Avenue. Eleven years later, some of the St. Claude galleries' founding members are exhibiting work that reminds us that global turmoil remains the order of the day, though even some of the edgier works on view appear surprisingly pristine.
At “The Cocktail Party” expo at Barrister's Gallery, the long canvas strips hanging from multicolored bottles high on the walls in Dan Tague's “Untitled (pink, lemon, aqua)” installation initially convey an austere warmth, perhaps a hint of meditative Japanese minimalism. The seductive, pale fruit colors of the glass bottles lend a buoyant aura, so it takes a moment to digest that one is looking at a very orderly and aesthetic display of Molotov cocktails, perhaps a gesture of solidarity with the protesters in Hong Kong. Hanging in mottled baroque counterpoint, Daphne Loney, Heathcliffe Hailey and Dan Tague's messily incendiary tapestry “Assume the Apocalypse” suggests a deluge of fire and water as a kind of final elemental denouement.
If some current international news seems draconian, we can divert our attention to Generic Art Solutions’ “…The Harder They Fall” expo at Good Children Gallery, where a meticulously detailed video depicts Tony Campbell and Matt Vis deconstructing the flags of their respective homelands, the U.K. and the U.S. (pictured). If the tedium of the work is punctuated by our deep unease at seeing the Union Jack and Old Glory thoroughly dissected, any damage is healed by the magic of reverse video projection as the fragments seem to reassemble themselves in an allegory of how our respective democracies are eternally evolving works in progress.