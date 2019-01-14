What do rivers, swamps and bayous have in common with people? They all meander and may migrate beyond their usual boundaries. Water and human destiny have long been linked, and photographers Binh Danh, Jennifer Shaw and David Knox explore the intersection of nature and culture in this show in the newly refurbished exhibition space in the Arsenal at the Cabildo.
Among the more recent immigrants to thrive in this area are Vietnamese people who fled their war-ravaged nation starting in the 1970s. Danh grew up in California, but Vietnam's tropical foliage inspired him to invent a chlorophyll-based printing process before making these more conventional color portraits of Vietnamese people in the New Orleans area, where our tropical environs are conducive to growing the crops of their native land. Chlorophyll in the form of verdant foliage still permeates these lucid views of Vietnamese urban farmers posed before their gardens and greenhouses, as we see in “Y Bui and Kim Le of Marrero, LA” (pictured), an image where the local and the global coalesce in perfect harmony. In other views, notably in New Orleans East, icons of the Virgin Mary are another common theme.
One of the migrations often overlooked in history books is the influx of Southerners who fled to New Orleans from devastated parts of the South after the Civil War. Their energy helped build the city even as their traditional social views impacted our old laissez-faire Creole approach to racial issues. David Knox's dreamy photo collages of Civil War scenes evoke the apocalyptic poetics of the Civil War South in sublimely hellish imagery in which Margaret Mitchell's “Gone with the Wind” meets Dante's “Inferno.”
Jennifer Shaw's ethereal photogravures on Japanese kozo paper take us to a flooded diluvian future in views of humanoid sea creatures where women ride giant sea horses and tend to pet alligators in murky tableaux with seaweed in the place of familiar garden greenery. These scenes are par for the course in an initially subtle show that offers vivid new views of otherwise familiar history.
Through March 19. The Arsenal at the Cabildo, 701 Chartres St., (504) 568-6968; www.louisianastatemuseum.org.