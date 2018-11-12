Jacqueline Bishop's “Human Threads” series of paintings on linen, paper and vintage girls' dresses reflects her ongoing exploration of how civilization and wild nature affect each other. In an age when natural disasters occur with increasing frequency as global warming continues, works like “Peaceable Kingdom” (pictured) depict our strained relationship with nature. Here a muddy mound of roses, pitcher plants, exotic sea birds and viny tendrils smolder under a fiery sky, where flocks of small birds and fish ply smoky convection currents in an apocalyptic painterly crescendo that amounts to a capsule history of planet Earth. In an age of mass distraction, it often is hard to see the forest for the trees even as vast tracts of them burn out of control, but “Ginko,” a kind of camouflage pattern painted on a girl’s vintage cotton dress, reminds us that this ancient tree species survived for millions of years through its resilience. “Natural History” offers a contrasting narrative in the form of a blue monolith, like an iceberg in which the ghostly remains of extinct species are entombed like Egyptian pharaohs in their pyramids. By transcending linear approaches to time and space, Bishop imbued these works with a deja vu quality that amounts to an evolving visionary ecology in its own right.
Francis X. Pavy's “36 Views of the Gulf South,” inspired by Hokusai’s similarly titled woodblock series inspired by Mount Fuji, effectively illustrates the way south Louisiana's lush tropical nature has inspired the richness of its culture. Works like “The Moth Where Your Heart Should Be,” a simple yet mysterious composition of marsh grass, moths and hands with crossed fingers, demonstrates the almost hieroglyphic fluency of Pavy's work as a kind of visual language that blends coastal ecology with the topography of the psyche in a place where, as Lafcadio Hearn once put it, “all things seem to dream.”
Through Dec. 22. Arthur Roger Gallery, 432 Julia St., (504) 522-1999; www.arthurrogergallery.com.