Watch What Crappens Live

Ben Madelker, left, and Ronnie Karam host the podcast 'Watch What Crappens,' which will be performed live on Feb. 7 at the Civic Theatre.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam have turned an obsession with bad Bravo TV into a successful podcast by doing what most of us do with our favorite guilty pleasures: lovingly talking shit.

Mandelker and Karam, Los Angeles-based comedians and podcasters, host the "Watch What Crappens" podcast, dissecting and affectionally roasting the latest episodes of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" series, "Southern Charm: New Orleans," "Below Deck," "Vanderpump Rules" and other amazingly awful shows. The title of the show is a nod to Andy Cohen's late-night Bravo talk show, "Watch What Happens."

"Watch What Crappens" has racked up more than 3 million listeners a month and is normally in iTunes' top 10 chart for TV & Film podcasts, and Mandelker and Karam regularly host live "Watch What Crappens" shows around the country.

"Watch What Crappens" will perform live at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Civic Theatre, 510 O'Keefe Ave., www.civicnola.com. Tickets are $26 in advance and $80 for a VIP meet and greet.

More information about "Watch What Crappens" can be found at www.watchwhatcrappens.com.

