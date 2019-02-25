Hermes
5:30 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Court Music of Louis XIV”
Floats: 31
Queen: announced at krewe ball
King: secret
Throws: Hermes lighted medallions, krewe logo bracelets, plush storybooks and doubloons
The parade’s classical theme highlights ballets and operas and is illustrated by floats such as “Te Deum.” The procession includes the 610 Stompers and the marching band of Talladega College.
d’Etat
6:30 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 24
Dictator: secret
Throws: Dictator hats, pillows, flashing gargoyle heads, flambeaux beads, 3-D image cups and doubloons.
Inspired by dictator-led banana republics, the krewe presents satirical parades with topical humor in its float themes and male and female dancing troupes. Signature floats include the Dictator’s Royal Navy, the Banana Wagon and Candy Wagon.
Morpheus
7 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Morpheus’ Dream Destinations”
Floats: 24
Queen: Angel Cancienne
King: Christian Cancienne
Throws: lighted sleeping caps, doubloons, many lighted items and plush moons, sheep and bears
Floats feature fun travel destinations such as Hawaii, Napa Valley, California, Munich’s Oktoberfest, Paris and New York. The procession features 18 marching bands, including one from Stillman College in Alabama.
Centurions
7 p.m.
Metairie
Theme: “Festive at Forty”
Floats: 20
Queen: Katelyn Regard Segura
King: David P. Roddy Jr.
Throws: foam swords, stress dolls, lighted bracelets, throwing discs and doubloons.
The krewe marks its 40th anniversary with its first ride on Metairie’s new parade route. Parade floats highlight various Louisiana festivals.
