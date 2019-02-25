Hermes

5:30 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Court Music of Louis XIV”

Floats: 31

Queen: announced at krewe ball

King: secret

Throws: Hermes lighted medallions, krewe logo bracelets, plush storybooks and doubloons

The parade’s classical theme highlights ballets and operas and is illustrated by floats such as “Te Deum.” The procession includes the 610 Stompers and the marching band of Talladega College.

d’Etat

6:30 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: announced day of parade

Floats: 24

Dictator: secret

Throws: Dictator hats, pillows, flashing gargoyle heads, flambeaux beads, 3-D image cups and doubloons.

Inspired by dictator-led banana republics, the krewe presents satirical parades with topical humor in its float themes and male and female dancing troupes. Signature floats include the Dictator’s Royal Navy, the Banana Wagon and Candy Wagon.

Morpheus

7 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Morpheus’ Dream Destinations”

Floats: 24

Queen: Angel Cancienne

King: Christian Cancienne

Throws: lighted sleeping caps, doubloons, many lighted items and plush moons, sheep and bears

Floats feature fun travel destinations such as Hawaii, Napa Valley, California, Munich’s Oktoberfest, Paris and New York. The procession features 18 marching bands, including one from Stillman College in Alabama.

Centurions

7 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: “Festive at Forty”

Floats: 20

Queen: Katelyn Regard Segura

King: David P. Roddy Jr.

Throws: foam swords, stress dolls, lighted bracelets, throwing discs and doubloons.

The krewe marks its 40th anniversary with its first ride on Metairie’s new parade route. Parade floats highlight various Louisiana festivals.

