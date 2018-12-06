The Food Writer’s Symposium, an event for aspiring cookbook writers and recipe archivists, will be held at the Jefferson Parish Library Jan. 12, 2019.
The free event features local food writers, food experts and cookbook authors and is designed to encourage people to create cookbooks to preserve recipes for future generations.
Southern Food & Beverage Foundation founder Liz Williams kicks off the event with a seminar titled "The Art of the Cookbook," which provides an overview of the cookbook industry and what it takes to create a successful cookbook, including legal issies such as copyright for recipes.
Other seminars include "The Importance of Recipe Testing" with Jyl Benson, the Culinary Director for the Southern Food & Beverage Museum and a session on what editors and publishers want with panelists Chere Coen, Cynthia Lejeune Nobles and Kathleen Nettleton.
The symposium runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library at 4774 West Napoleon Ave. in Metairie.