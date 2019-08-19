The annual Cutting Edge CE Conference includes music industry seminars and panel discussions at the InterContinental Hotel New Orleans and live music at local venues Aug. 21-24. The conference covers subjects including songwriting and recording tips, music business topics, licensing songs for TV, films and other media, organizing a band tour, Louisiana music history and landmarks and more. The festival presents showcases of local and visiting singer-songwriters and bands at venues including the New Orleans Jazz Museum, The Art Garage, AllWays Lounge & Cabaret, Buffa’s Bar & Restaurant, Prime Example Jazz Club, Siberia Lounge and Sidney’s Saloon Thursday, Aug. 23, through Saturday, Aug. 24. The NOLA Downtown Music and Art Festival is in Duncan Plaza from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Festival performers include CASME, Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor (pictured), Mista Kim, the Lilli Lewis Project, The Shiek, The Grayhawk Band and others. Visit www.cuttingedgenola.com for information.