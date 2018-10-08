There’s always something new to try in New Orleans, and Gambit’s Fall Restaurant Guide includes many newcomers. There’s Tory McPhail, Ti Martin and Darryl Reginelli’s Picnic Provisions & Whiskey in Uptown. Estano is a recently opened Spanish-inspired tavern in Faubourg Marigny. Copper Vine is the Central Business District’s newest wine bar. LemonShark Poke in Uptown is the latest restaurant to feature the Hawaiian-inspired raw fish dish.
The Fall Restaurant Guide has all sorts of restaurants, from Creole grandes dames to the latest trend-driven spots. Arranged by neighborhood, the guide includes everything from steak and seafood houses to noodle houses, pizza parlors, sandwich shops, sushi bars, taquerias, wing shacks, confectioners and fine-dining establishments. There are places from the French Quarter to Kenner, Metairie, Slidell, Covington and Westwego. Listings include popular or signature dishes, hours of operation, reservation policies and more.
Enjoy.
Dong Phuong Bakery & Restaurant