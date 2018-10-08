There’s always something new to try in New Orleans, and Gambit’s Fall Restaurant Guide includes many newcomers. There’s Tory McPhail, Ti Martin and Darryl Reginelli’s Picnic Provisions & Whiskey in Uptown. Estano is a recently opened Spanish-inspired tavern in Faubourg Marigny. Copper Vine is the Central Business District’s newest wine bar. LemonShark Poke in Uptown is the latest restaurant to feature the Hawaiian-inspired raw fish dish.

The Fall Restaurant Guide has all sorts of restaurants, from Creole grandes dames to the latest trend-driven spots. Arranged by neighborhood, the guide includes everything from steak and seafood houses to noodle houses, pizza parlors, sandwich shops, sushi bars, taquerias, wing shacks, confectioners and fine-dining establishments. There are places from the French Quarter to Kenner, Metairie, Slidell, Covington and Westwego. Listings include popular or signature dishes, hours of operation, reservation policies and more.

Enjoy.