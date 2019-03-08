With Mardi Gras behind us, the season for Lenten fish fries is here. Besides the usual church and community events, a weekly fry at Mid-City’s The First 72+ (2917 Perdido St.) offers diners something different.
On Friday, which is International Women’s Day, the nonprofit will donate $1 of every plate sold to Operation Restoration, an organization that supports currently and formerly incarcerated women with the education and training needed to reenter society successfully.
The First 72+, an organization that assists with housing and re-entry support for people returning after incarceration, will continue to host weekly fries every Friday until Easter to support the organization.
Every Friday morning beginning at 8 a.m., it will offer shrimp and grits for breakfast. Starting at 11 a.m., the weekly fish fry will feature a plate with one fish filet, baked macaroni and cheese, potato salad, peas, bread cake and a drink for $10.
The organization also will offer free delivery for orders of five of more. Diners can place orders by emailing suppers@first72plus.org. For more information on the organization and their services, visit its website here.