Actress and comedian Marsha Warfield (pictured) starred as Roz the bailiff on “Night Court,” appeared on “Empty Nest” and wrote for and performed on "The Richard Pryor Show.”

She headlines a standup comedy show at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at The Joy Theater, the centerpiece event of the Black Girl Giggles Comedy Festival. Black Girl Giggles co-founder Geneva Joy and other comics open for Warfield.

The fest started three years ago as a series of takeovers of open-mic and standup comedy shows during Essence Festival, and this year it features more than 60 comics in shows running July 3 through July 8 at several venues.

The festival includes “She Yeah wit da Jokes,” a showcase of New Orleans-born comics at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Hi-Ho Lounge. “Citizen SHE” features political comedy at a brunch at The Well Lounge at noon Sunday, July 7. There’s nerd comedy and cosplay at “Talk Blerdy to Me: Geeked Out Comedy” at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the AllWays Lounge & Cabaret.

Comedian Chu Bu hosts a clean comedy show at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at AllWays Lounge. “Funny and Proud,” the festival’s first LGBT-focused show, is at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7 at AllWays Lounge, and featured performer Luna Malbroux will record her performance for a TV special.

There’s also an afternoon showcase for kid comics at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Cafe Istanbul. An industry panel featuring comedians, talent managers and others is at the Backatown coffeeshop at 4 p.m. Friday, July 5.

Visit www.blackgirlgiggles.com for tickets and information.