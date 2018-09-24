Theater
Sept. 28-29
A Love Like This
Ashe Cultural Arts Center presents Chris James’ romantic drama about a couple of poets who fall in and out of love.
Ashe Power House
Sept. 30
The Golden Girls
Ricky Graham, Varla Jean Merman, Brooklyn Shaffer and Bob Edes Jr. star in the adaptation of the 1980s TV sitcom.
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts
Through Sept. 30
The Music Man
In the classic musical, con man Harold Hill risks being caught after falling for a woman who lives among townspeople he’s swindled.
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts
Oct. 1
Miss Pageant Pageant
Vinsantos’ New Orleans Drag Workshop presents a drag pageant judged by Varla Jean Merman and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Raja Gemini.
One Eyed Jacks
Oct. 4
Masque
Raja Gemini, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race and makeup artist from America’s Next Top Model, performs.
AllWays Lounge & Theatre
Through Oct. 7
The Laramie Project
The Storyville Collective and students from the Delgado Community College Theatre Department present the documentary theater piece about Matthew Shepard, a gay college student who was beaten and left to die in Laramie, Wyoming in 1998.
Timothy K. Baker Theatre, Delgado Community College, 615 City Park Ave., Building 1; www.doctuhmistuh.org
Sept 26-Oct. 7
Aladdin
An Arabian boy is granted three wishes by a genie and pursues a princess in the touring production of Disney’s Broadway show.
Saenger Theatre
Sept. 28-Oct. 14
Twelfth Night
Twins separated during a shipwreck each presume they have survived alone in Shakespeare’s comedy about concealed identity.
Slidell Little Theatre
Through Oct. 28
Shear Madness
Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the whodunit comedy about a woman who lives above a hair salon and is murdered.
Westwego Performing Arts Theatre
Oct. 3-21
A Doll’s House, Part 2
Southern Rep opens its season with Lucas Hnath’s comedic continuation of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, in which Nora returns 15 years after slamming the door on her husband’s sexism.
Southern Rep Theatre
Oct. 5-21
Satchmo at the Waldorf
Le Petit Theatre opens its season with the drama about Louis Armstrong’s final concert at New York’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel in 1971.
Le Petit Theatre
Oct. 9 & 12-14
Africa Umoja
The South African company’s show marks the centennial of Nelson Mandela’s birth and features traditional music, drumming, folk and gumboot dancing and more.
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Oct. 12
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World
The show features Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi and Violet Chachki and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 finalists Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Eureka and Kameron Michaels.
Joy Theater
Oct. 13
New Orleans Haunted History Strip Show
The immersive burlesque show set in a Storyville brothel features some of the city’s most infamous characters and haunted stories.
Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center
Oct. 14
Karma in NOLA
Friendships are tested in the comedy about an unconventional love triangle.
Art Klub
Oct. 18
Gender Fluids
New York drag performer Levonia Jenkins sings, lip-syncs and performs parody sketches.
AllWays Lounge & Theatre
Oct. 18-Nov. 3
The Pillowman
The NOLA Project presents Irish playwright Martin McDonagh’s harrowing drama about an interrogation in an authoritarian state.
Lusher Charter High School’s Lions Gate Theater, 5624 Freret St.; www.nolaproject.com
Oct. 18- Nov. 3
Stories without Words
Jon Greene and Jarrell Hamilton present an original show combining theater and dance.
Fortress of Lushington, 2215 Burgundy St.; www.radicalbuffoons.com
Oct. 19-28
Peter Pan
Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s story about Wendy’s adventure with Peter Pan and the Lost Boys.
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
Oct. 19-Nov. 4
The Seafarer
Brothers Richard and Sharky Harkin are about to celebrate the holidays when a stranger joins them for a game of cards with high stakes.
Playmakers
Oct. 30-Nov. 4
School of Rock
A substitute teacher connects with students by having them perform in a rock band in the touring Broadway production.
Saenger Theatre
Nov. 1
Mad Scene
The Broadway at NOCCA series opens with opera singer Marisol Montalvo’s autobiographical show about becoming a famous singer.
NOCCA
Nov. 2-18
Gone Pecans! 300 Nutty Years Livin’ in New Orleans
Ricky Graham, Varla Jean Merman and Sean Patterson star in the comic tribute to New Orleans tricentennial.
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts
Nov. 9-10 & 16-17
Look Don’t Tell
Belle Fetes hosts the immersive theatrical experience with members of Baroness Pontalba’s family and includes a six-course dinner and wine and cocktails.
Location not disclosed in advance; www.lookdonttell.com
Nov. 16-Dec. 3
The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical
Holiday celebrations at a Florida trailer park are upended by a case of amnesia.
Slidell Little Theatre
Nov. 25
New Orleans 300: Catholic Sisters in Education
OperaCreole presents a musical show including gospel, spirituals, sacred music, civil rights songs and a musical Rosary.
Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Church, 3037 Dauphine St.; www.operacreole.com
Nov. 27-Dec. 2
On Your Feet!
The touring Broadway musical tells the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from their start in Cuba through their recording success in the U.S.
Saenger Theatre
Nov. 30-Dec. 9
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever Musical
A group of misfit and delinquent children are cast in a Christmas play and give it a nontraditional treatment.
30 by Ninety Theatre
Nov. 30-Dec. 23
The Santaland Diaries
Alex Martinez Wallace stars in David Sedaris’ one-man show about working as Crumpet the elf in a department store’s holiday wonderland.
Teatro Wego!
Dec. 5-23
Mandatory Merriment: An Untitled Holiday Musical
Leslie Castay created and stars in the holiday musical along with Ian Hoch and others.
Southern Rep Theatre
Dec. 7-16
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical about two couples who entertain each other while snowed in at a Vermont lodge.
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
Dec. 7-23
Let It Snow!
The Big Easy Boys & Babes present a musical revue of classic and rocking holiday tunes.
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts
Dec. 7-23
The Mutilated
The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans presents the drama about Celeste and Trinket, an odd couple of friends who can’t live with or without one another.
Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center; www.twtheatrenola.com
Dec. 15
Christine Ebersole
TV and stage actress Christine Ebersole sings with piano accompaniment from Seth Rudetsky in the Broadway at NOCCA series.
NOCCA
Dec. 18-23
Elf
The touring Broadway musical tells the story of a child who returns with Santa Claus to the North Pole, where he is mistaken for an elf.
Saenger Theatre
Opera
Sept. 28 & 30
Turandot
In Giacomo Puccini’s opera, a Chinese prince pursues Princess Turandot, who requires him to solve riddles to be allowed to propose to her, but the penalty for failure is death. Presented by the New Orleans Opera Association (NOOA).
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Oct. 19-21
Les Lions de la Reconstruction
OperaCreole presents the new work about famous 19th-century free people of color.
Marigny Opera House
Nov. 8-11
Rameau’s Pygmalion
NOOA presents the one-act opera based on the mythological tale of a sculptor who falls in love with a statue.
Le Petit Theatre
Dec. 7-8
The Coronation
Bernard Pearce and Jonathan Freilich’s modern opera is set in a bee colony about to crown a new queen bee.
The Music Box Village
Dance
Sept. 28-29
Nacera Belaza
Nacera Belaza is a self-taught dancer born in Algeria and based in France. This program features a trio of abstract pieces exploring spirituality and existential feelings of loneliness.
CAC
Oct. 18
Lord of the Dance — Dangerous Games
The production combines dance, acrobatics, music by Gerard Fahy, video projection and more.
Saenger Theatre
Oct. 20
Dance Theatre of Harlem
The New Orleans Ballet Association presents the contemporary ballet company and a program including its renowned 1974 piece, Dougla.
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Nov. 1-4
Follies of 1915
The Marigny Opera Ballet opens its season with a full-length ballet by company choreographer Kellis McSparrin Oldenburg performed with music by the New Leviathan Oriental Foxtrot Orchestra.
Marigny Opera House
Nov. 9-11
La Resistance
Melange Dance Company presents an original work inspired by civil rights activism and social change.
CAC; www.melangedanceofnola.com
Nov. 17
So You Think You Can Dance Live
Stars from the TV show perform.
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Dec. 15-16 & 22-23
Nutcracker
New Orleans Ballet Theatre presents the holiday classic.
Orpheum Theater; www.neworleansballettheatre.com
Dec. 22-23
Nutcracker
Delta Festival Ballet performs Tchaikovsky’s classic.
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts; www.deltafestivalballet.com
Dec. 26
Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker
The Russian ballet company performs Tchaikovsky’s classic.
Saenger Theatre