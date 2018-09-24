Theater

Sept. 28-29

A Love Like This

Ashe Cultural Arts Center presents Chris James’ romantic drama about a couple of poets who fall in and out of love.

Ashe Power House

Sept. 30

The Golden Girls

Ricky Graham, Varla Jean Merman, Brooklyn Shaffer and Bob Edes Jr. star in the adaptation of the 1980s TV sitcom.

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts

Through Sept. 30

The Music Man

In the classic musical, con man Harold Hill risks being caught after falling for a woman who lives among townspeople he’s swindled.

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts

Oct. 1

Miss Pageant Pageant

Vinsantos’ New Orleans Drag Workshop presents a drag pageant judged by Varla Jean Merman and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Raja Gemini.

One Eyed Jacks

Oct. 4

Masque

Raja Gemini, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race and makeup artist from America’s Next Top Model, performs.

AllWays Lounge & Theatre

Through Oct. 7

The Laramie Project

The Storyville Collective and students from the Delgado Community College Theatre Department present the documentary theater piece about Matthew Shepard, a gay college student who was beaten and left to die in Laramie, Wyoming in 1998.

Timothy K. Baker Theatre, Delgado Community College, 615 City Park Ave., Building 1; www.doctuhmistuh.org

Sept 26-Oct. 7

Aladdin

An Arabian boy is granted three wishes by a genie and pursues a princess in the touring production of Disney’s Broadway show.

Saenger Theatre

Sept. 28-Oct. 14

Twelfth Night

Twins separated during a shipwreck each presume they have survived alone in Shakespeare’s comedy about concealed identity.

Slidell Little Theatre

Through Oct. 28

Shear Madness

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the whodunit comedy about a woman who lives above a hair salon and is murdered.

Westwego Performing Arts Theatre

Oct. 3-21

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Southern Rep opens its season with Lucas Hnath’s comedic continuation of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, in which Nora returns 15 years after slamming the door on her husband’s sexism.

Southern Rep Theatre

Oct. 5-21

Satchmo at the Waldorf

Le Petit Theatre opens its season with the drama about Louis Armstrong’s final concert at New York’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel in 1971.

Le Petit Theatre

Oct. 9 & 12-14

Africa Umoja

The South African company’s show marks the centennial of Nelson Mandela’s birth and features traditional music, drumming, folk and gumboot dancing and more.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Oct. 12

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World

The show features Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi and Violet Chachki and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 finalists Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Eureka and Kameron Michaels.

Joy Theater

Oct. 13

New Orleans Haunted History Strip Show

The immersive burlesque show set in a Storyville brothel features some of the city’s most infamous characters and haunted stories.

Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center

Oct. 14

Karma in NOLA

Friendships are tested in the comedy about an unconventional love triangle.

Art Klub

Oct. 18

Gender Fluids

New York drag performer Levonia Jenkins sings, lip-syncs and performs parody sketches.

AllWays Lounge & Theatre

Oct. 18-Nov. 3

The Pillowman

The NOLA Project presents Irish playwright Martin McDonagh’s harrowing drama about an interrogation in an authoritarian state.

Lusher Charter High School’s Lions Gate Theater, 5624 Freret St.; www.nolaproject.com

Oct. 18- Nov. 3

Stories without Words

Jon Greene and Jarrell Hamilton present an original show combining theater and dance.

Fortress of Lushington, 2215 Burgundy St.; www.radicalbuffoons.com

Oct. 19-28

Peter Pan

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s story about Wendy’s adventure with Peter Pan and the Lost Boys.

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Oct. 19-Nov. 4

The Seafarer

Brothers Richard and Sharky Harkin are about to celebrate the holidays when a stranger joins them for a game of cards with high stakes.

Playmakers

Oct. 30-Nov. 4

School of Rock

A substitute teacher connects with students by having them perform in a rock band in the touring Broadway production.

Saenger Theatre

Nov. 1

Mad Scene

The Broadway at NOCCA series opens with opera singer Marisol Montalvo’s autobiographical show about becoming a famous singer.

NOCCA

Nov. 2-18

Gone Pecans! 300 Nutty Years Livin’ in New Orleans

Ricky Graham, Varla Jean Merman and Sean Patterson star in the comic tribute to New Orleans tricentennial.

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts

Nov. 9-10 & 16-17

Look Don’t Tell

Belle Fetes hosts the immersive theatrical experience with members of Baroness Pontalba’s family and includes a six-course dinner and wine and cocktails.

Location not disclosed in advance; www.lookdonttell.com

Nov. 16-Dec. 3

The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical

Holiday celebrations at a Florida trailer park are upended by a case of amnesia.

Slidell Little Theatre

Nov. 25

New Orleans 300: Catholic Sisters in Education

OperaCreole presents a musical show including gospel, spirituals, sacred music, civil rights songs and a musical Rosary.

Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Church, 3037 Dauphine St.; www.operacreole.com

Nov. 27-Dec. 2

On Your Feet!

The touring Broadway musical tells the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from their start in Cuba through their recording success in the U.S.

Saenger Theatre

Nov. 30-Dec. 9

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever Musical

A group of misfit and delinquent children are cast in a Christmas play and give it a nontraditional treatment.

30 by Ninety Theatre

Nov. 30-Dec. 23

The Santaland Diaries

Alex Martinez Wallace stars in David Sedaris’ one-man show about working as Crumpet the elf in a department store’s holiday wonderland.

Teatro Wego!

Dec. 5-23

Mandatory Merriment: An Untitled Holiday Musical

Leslie Castay created and stars in the holiday musical along with Ian Hoch and others.

Southern Rep Theatre

Dec. 7-16

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical about two couples who entertain each other while snowed in at a Vermont lodge.

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Dec. 7-23

Let It Snow!

The Big Easy Boys & Babes present a musical revue of classic and rocking holiday tunes.

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts

Dec. 7-23

The Mutilated

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans presents the drama about Celeste and Trinket, an odd couple of friends who can’t live with or without one another.

Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center; www.twtheatrenola.com

Dec. 15

Christine Ebersole

TV and stage actress Christine Ebersole sings with piano accompaniment from Seth Rudetsky in the Broadway at NOCCA series.

NOCCA

Dec. 18-23

Elf

The touring Broadway musical tells the story of a child who returns with Santa Claus to the North Pole, where he is mistaken for an elf.

Saenger Theatre

Opera

Sept. 28 & 30

Turandot

In Giacomo Puccini’s opera, a Chinese prince pursues Princess Turandot, who requires him to solve riddles to be allowed to propose to her, but the penalty for failure is death. Presented by the New Orleans Opera Association (NOOA).

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Oct. 19-21

Les Lions de la Reconstruction

OperaCreole presents the new work about famous 19th-century free people of color.

Marigny Opera House

Nov. 8-11

Rameau’s Pygmalion

NOOA presents the one-act opera based on the mythological tale of a sculptor who falls in love with a statue.

Le Petit Theatre

Dec. 7-8

The Coronation

Bernard Pearce and Jonathan Freilich’s modern opera is set in a bee colony about to crown a new queen bee.

The Music Box Village

Dance

Sept. 28-29

Nacera Belaza

Nacera Belaza is a self-taught dancer born in Algeria and based in France. This program features a trio of abstract pieces exploring spirituality and existential feelings of loneliness.

CAC

Oct. 18

Lord of the Dance — Dangerous Games

The production combines dance, acrobatics, music by Gerard Fahy, video projection and more.

Saenger Theatre

Oct. 20

Dance Theatre of Harlem

The New Orleans Ballet Association presents the contemporary ballet company and a program including its renowned 1974 piece, Dougla.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Nov. 1-4

Follies of 1915

The Marigny Opera Ballet opens its season with a full-length ballet by company choreographer Kellis McSparrin Oldenburg performed with music by the New Leviathan Oriental Foxtrot Orchestra.

Marigny Opera House

Nov. 9-11

La Resistance

Melange Dance Company presents an original work inspired by civil rights activism and social change.

CAC; www.melangedanceofnola.com

Nov. 17

So You Think You Can Dance Live

Stars from the TV show perform.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Dec. 15-16 & 22-23

Nutcracker

New Orleans Ballet Theatre presents the holiday classic.

Orpheum Theater; www.neworleansballettheatre.com

Dec. 22-23

Nutcracker

Delta Festival Ballet performs Tchaikovsky’s classic.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts; www.deltafestivalballet.com

Dec. 26

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

The Russian ballet company performs Tchaikovsky’s classic.

Saenger Theatre

