The Rolling Stones performs in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome tonight, in a show originally scheduled for the 2019 Jazz & Heritage Festival, postponed to July 14 and then postponed because of Hurricane Barry until tonight. Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk and the Soul Rebels open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets still are available.
Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane added shows of "She Loves Me," a musical that follows the story that inspired "You've Got Mail," about a couple who don't realize they are secretly corresponding with each other in anonymous letters. The final show is at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Dixon Hall.
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts rescheduled some of its performances of "Mamma Mia," the musical featuring the music of ABBA. This week it runs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 through Saturday, July 21, as well as 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday, and a show at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
There's also a late edition to the calendar. NOLA Project member and director Mark Routhier and The Might Lincoln Company debut RF Keefe's "Turn It Into Smoke" at the Mount Olivet Episcopal Church (530 Pelican Ave.) in Algiers. In the play, two couples are socializing at one of their homes on a Friday night, and one couple has what seems like a reasonable request: Will the other couple sign on to be the guardians of their children in case anything happens to them while they're on vacation? The show is at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 18-20, 25-27 and August 1-3. Ticket information is here.