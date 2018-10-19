The Goldring Center of Culinary Medicine’s Celebrity Chef Dinner Series kicks off Nov. 10 with food by Cam Boudreaux, chef and owner of Killer Poboys. The series of dinners raises funds to support free community and nutritional courses held at the center.
Part of Tulane University, the project is located inside the Refresh Shopping Center adjacent to Whole Foods (300 N. Broad St.). It has a kitchen classroom and event space for training and workshops for medical students to learn about culinary medicine. The center also offers continuing education courses for healthcare and foodservice industry workers.
The program launched in 2012 and was designed to teach medical students about food and nutrition so that they could better assist patients with food decisions and meal planning.
The center also hosts community cooking and nutrition courses including different level family and kid’s cooking classes.
The full chef lineup includes Michael Wilson (Domenica, Pizza Domenica and Shaya) on Dec. 8, Martha Wiggins (formerly of Sylvain) on Jan. 26, 2019, and Jeff Matia (Royal Sonesta) on April 6, 2019.
Each multi-course dinner includes wine pairings and costs $200. All of the events take place on Saturdays starting at 6:30 p.m. Interested diners can purchase a ticket package for $700 for the entire series. For tickets and information, visit the event’s website here.